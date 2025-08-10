Former Masters champ pitches Scottie Scheffler against entire St. Jude Championship field in a question to fans

Former Masters champion, Trevor Immelman, pitched Scottie Scheffler against the entire St. Jude Championship field in a social media post. The FedEx St. Jude Championship is the first leg of the FedEx series, and following this, the BMW Championship and the Tour Championship will take place.

Before the last round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Trevor Immelman shared a post on X, pitching for Scottie Scheffler against the entire field. He wrote:

“Let’s keep it going for tomorrow...who’ve you got…Scheffler or the field?”

"Let's keep it going for tomorrow...who've you got…Scheffler or the field?"

Scheffler finished in third place after the third round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship with 12 under. He shot 67 in the first round with two birdies on the front nine and two on the back nine. Followed by 66 in the second round with four birdies on the front nine and four birdies on the back nine. The last round saw 65 with three birdies on the front nine and three on the back nine. Scheffler's last victory came at the Open Championship.

What did Scottie Scheffler say after having his last PGA Tour victory?

Scottie Scheffler joined the post-tournament press conference at the Open Championship on Sunday and shared his playing experience through the week. He talked about the feeling of lifting the Claret jug after a tiresome week. His words read ( via ASAP Sports):

“It's a very special feeling. It takes a lot of work to get to this point in my career. This was a tough week. It was challenging. The golf course was playing really tough, and I had to focus very hard over the course of the weekend. Really the only blemish over the last 36 holes was the double on 8, but did a good job of resetting and coming back with a birdie on 9.”

“I guess this one was different than the PGA in terms of I had a decent lead to start the day. PGA, I felt like I struggled a bit on the front nine and was able to kind of push forward and win it on the back nine, whereas this one I felt like I built up a lead. It got a little close there after the double on 8, but like I said, bounced back on 9 and was able to keep a pretty sizable lead for most of the day.”

Scheffler won the tournament with 17 under in total. He shot 68 in the first round of the event with two birdies on the front nine and three on the back nine. The second round saw 64 with four birdies on the front nine and four on the back nine. The third and fourth rounds saw 67 and 68 with two birdies and five birdies, respectively.

