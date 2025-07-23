Former masters champ pokes fun at Netflix's questions to Scottie Scheffler after The Open win

Former Masters champion, Trevor Immelman, took a jab at Netflix over a few questions asked to Scottie Scheffler after his Open Championship win. Scheffler recently had a triumph at the Open Championship, and the World No. 1 joined several pressers after that.One interview was with Netflix as well. They asked questions such as what Scheffler got in the tournament, to which Scheffler answered that he got the Open Championship trophy. The next question was about when he won the Claret jug, and in reply, he answered yesterday.Looking at the questions, Immelman shared the video and mockingly commented:“Previous questions must have been….who are you and what sport do you play?”Before this, Scottie Scheffler also won the PGA Championship as a major with a total score of 11 under. He also won the CJ CUP Byron Nelson and the Memorial Tournament with 31 under, and 10 under, respectively. Apart from this, he had nine more top 10 finishes, including a T3 at the Genesis Invitational after scoring 9 under.What did Scottie Scheffler say after winning the Claret Jug at the Open Championship? Scottie Scheffler joined the Open Championship pressure conference after winning the Claret Jug on Sunday. He shared how he felt on winning his second major title in 2025. His words were ( via ASAP Sports):“It's a very special feeling. It takes a lot of work to get to this point in my career…This was a tough week. It was challenging. The golf course was playing really tough, and I had to focus very hard over the course of the weekend…Really the only blemish over the last 36 holes was the double on 8, but did a good job of resetting and coming back with a birdie on 9.”Scheffler continued, “I guess this one was different than the PGA in terms of I had a decent lead to start the day. PGA, I felt like I struggled a bit on the front nine and was able to kind of push forward and win it on the back nine, whereas this one I felt like I built up a lead. It got a little close there after the double on 8, but like I said, bounced back on 9 and was able to keep a pretty sizable lead for most of the day.”Scheffler won the tournament with a total score of 17 under. He shot 68 in the first round with two birdies on the front nine and three on the back nine. Followed by 64 in the second round with four birdies on the front nine and four on the back nine. The third and fourth rounds saw 67 and 68 with two birdies along with an eagle and five birdies, respectively.