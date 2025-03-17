Former Masters champ reacts to Phil Mickelson’s 'scalding' comment on Scottie Scheffler

Former Masters winner Trevor Immelman called Phil Mickelson's comment on Scottie Scheffler 'scalding.' Immelman, who won the 2008 Masters tournament, is quite active on X and regularly shares his views on golf's major updates.

Mickelson's first "hot take" came after LIV Golf's Joaquin Niemann won at 2025 LIV Golf Singapore on Sunday. The official page of Niemann's team Torque GC stated on X that Niemann was among the top five players in the world at the moment. Responding to it, Mickelson said:

"Top 5? Try #1"

Reacting to Mickelson's post on X, Immelman wrote during the weather delay at the Players Championship 2025:

"Hot take from PM. Lets hear your guys thoughts during the weather delay..."

Mickelson didn't hold back and dropped another "hot take", this time on Scottie Scheffler. He wrote:

"Here’s a hot take Does Scottie win in 2025 before the Ryder Cup? I don't think so."

Immelson reacted to Mickelson's comment, calling it "scalding" and said that he'd keep track of the prediction.

"Phil…this is not just hot, it’s scalding! I do think Scottie wins before the RC. Let’s all keep the receipt on this and revisit throughout the season…."

Scottie Scheffler has performed consistently on the PGA Tour. He won seven PGA Tour titles in 2024. However, he's yet to win this year. The Ryder Cup will be held from September 26 to 28, at Bethpage Black Course.

Scottie Scheffler says that he didn't have what it takes to win the Players Championship 2025

Scottie Scheffler tied for 20th at the Players Championship 2025. He had a decent start in the first two rounds, where he scored 69 and 70, but failed to capitalize on them. He scored 72 and 73 in the third and fourth rounds to win the tournament.

Scheffler had won the tournament in 2023 and 2024. Talking about his performance at TPC Sawgrass, he said, via ASAP Sports:

"I walk away from this week feeling close. I feel like there's some stuff that I need to work on at home, but I feel very close. Overall I felt like I did some good things this week, felt like I could have done some other things better. But overall don't feel far off by any means. Definitely excited to get home, get a little practice in and get ready for Houston."

The World No. 1 said winning the tournament consecutively in 2024 was a special achievement, and he had hoped to secure a third victory. He further said:

"At the end of the day, I just didn't have what it took this week. The guys that are ahead of me on the leaderboard, there's many of them, so they obviously played better than I did."

Scheffler has played in five tournaments on the PGA Tour so far. He has two top-10 finishes and five top-25 finishes in his five starts.

Let's take a look at Scottie Scheffler's performances in 2025 PGA Tour tournaments:

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am : T9 (67-70-69-67, 273, -15)

: T9 (67-70-69-67, 273, -15) WM Phoenix Open : T25 (69-66-68-72, 275, -9)

: T25 (69-66-68-72, 275, -9) The Genesis Invitational : T3 (70-67-76-66, 279, -9)

: T3 (70-67-76-66, 279, -9) Arnold Palmer Invitational : T11 (71-72-71-70, 284, -4)

: T11 (71-72-71-70, 284, -4) THE PLAYERS Championship: T20 (69-70-72-73, 284, -4)

