Former Masters champ Trevor Immelman drops a three-word review of a North Carolina golf course

By Ankita Yadav
Published Aug 08, 2025 06:07 GMT
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2025 - Round Three - Source: Getty
Trevor Immelman (Image Source: Getty)

Former Masters winner Trevor Immelman shared his review of the Mountain Springs Golf Course in North Carolina. The retired golfer shared a few pictures of the golf course on his X (formerly Twitter) account on Thursday.

Immelman posted a few pictures of the greens and also a couple of snaps of the scorecard and the details of the holes. The front page of the scorecard has the name of the golf course and its designer, Ellis Maples.

Sharing the review, Immelman wrote: .

"My kinda golf."
Mountain Springs Golf Course is a short 18-hole par-59 golf course designed by Maples. He has also designed several other golf courses, including Oak Hills Golf Club.

Here is the list of the famous golf courses designed by Ellis Maples:

  • Bermuda Run Country Club East Course
  • Brook Valley Country Club
  • Cedarwood Country Club
  • Chatmoss Country Club
  • Chesapeake Golf Club
  • Chockoyotte Country Club
  • Greensboro Country Club Farm Course
  • Deep Springs Country Club
  • Duck Woods Country Club
  • Forest Oaks Country Club
  • Grandfather Golf & Country Club Championship Course
  • Mountain Springs at Grandfather Golf & Country Club
  • Indian Valley Golf Course
  • Keith Hills Golf Club White Course
  • Kinston Country Club
  • Lexington Golf & Country Club
  • Maple Chase Golf & Country Club
  • Oak Hills Golf & Event Center
  • Oak Ridge Country Club Reynolds Park Golf Course
  • Oakwoods Country Club
  • South at Carmel Country Club
  • The Country Club of North Carolina Dogwood Course
  • The Country Club of South Carolina
  • The Links at Mulberry Hill
  • Winston Lake Golf Course
  • Wintergreen Resort - Devils Knob
Former Masters winner Trevor Immelman opens up about his role in golf media

Former Masters winner Trevor Immelman has played golf as a professional and has won 11 tournaments in his career before he ventured into broadcasting. On August 4, Sports commentator Tim Brando shared a post on his X (formerly Twitter) account, paying tribute to Ian Baker Finch, on his retirement. He wrote:

"Ian Baker-Finch signs off for the last time amid tears, praise; Defined class throughout his career. Helped everyone (including me)when I was asked to Anchor the 18th Tower for a Sr. Event in Savannah Ga. He knew that role for me was New! A “mate” that cared"

Brando also thanked Trevor Immelman in his social media post. He wrote:

"It’s very noticeable and especially at the Majors! @TrevorImmelman being the exception. He’s excellent. However name another out there in a prominent role?"

In response, the former Masters winner commented:

"Thanks Tim, I love my job."

Trevor Immelman joined the PGA Tour of CBS commentating team in 2019 and has since been working for them. In 2023, he became their lead analyst. Earlier this year, he was appointed as the chairman of the Official World Golf Rankings (OWGR).

