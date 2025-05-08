Former Masters Champion defends Tiger Woods with Grand Slam stat during analyst’s Scottie Scheffler comparison

Former Masters champion Trevor Immelman defended Tiger Woods’ Grand Slam stat amid comparison with Scottie Scheffler on golf analyst Lou Stagner post about Woods on X (formerly Twitter).
Stagner tweeted on May 8 that Tiger Woods won his 14th title in his 65th professional event, comparing it with Scottie Scheffler, who reached the same milestone in his 68th.
"WOW! Tiger Woods took 65 events to go from his 1st win to his 14th win. Scottie Scheffler took 68 events to go from his 1st win to his 14th win."
Former Masters champion Trevor Immelman pointed out Woods’ remarkable achievement of completing the career Grand Slam, replying on Stagner's post:
"Awesome golf! Tiger completed the Grand Slam in 21 major starts, Jack in 27, Gary in 30."
Tiger Woods turned professional in 1996 and has won 110 professional events. He has won 82 PGA Tour titles and 15 Major championships.
In contrast, Scottie Scheffler, who began his professional career in 2018, notched up his 14th PGA Tour win at the 2025 CJ Cup Byron Nelson, marking his first victory of the season.
A look into Scottie Scheffler's performance at the 2025 CJ Cup Byron Nelson
At the PGA Tour event, which concluded on Sunday, May 4, Scottie Scheffler delivered a dominant performance, winning by a remarkable eight strokes.
The American kicked off the event with an opening round of 61, followed by a second-round 63. He continued his amazing performance with rounds of 66 and 63 over the weekend.
Here's the leaderboard of the 2025 CJ Cup Byron Nelson:
- 1. Scottie Scheffler $1.782 million
- 2. Erik van Rooyen $1.079 million
- 3. Sam Stevens $683,100
- 4. Jordan Spieth $485,100
- T5. Sam Burns $305,971
- T5 Adam Schenk $305,971
- T5 Ricky Castillo $305,971
- T5 Mark Hubbard $305,971
- T5 Will Gordon $305,971
- T5 Eric Cole $305,971
- T5 Kurt Kitayama $305,971
- T5 Takumi Kanaya $305,971
- T13. Antoine Rozner $200,475
- T13 Jhonattan Vegas $200,475
- T15. Matt McCarty $136,719
- T15. Chris Gotterup $136,719
- T15. Max McGreevy $136,719
- T15. Chandler Phillips $136,719
- T15. Si Woo Kim $136,719
- T15. Cameron Champ $136,719
- T15. Vince Whaley $136,719
- T15. Kevin Roy $136,719
- T15. Andrew Putnam $136,719
- T15. Patrick Rodgers $136,719
- T25. Ross Steelman $79,447.50
- T25. Danny Walker $79,447.50
- T25. Nico Echavarria $79,447.50
- T25. Pierceson Coody $79,447.50
- T29. Trey Mullinax $66,330
- T29. Kevin Yu $66,330
- T29. Taylor Dickson $66,330
- T29. Thorbjorn Olesen $66,330
- T33. Sungjae Im $52,800
- T33 Doug Ghim $52,800
- T33 Harry Hall $52,800
- T33 Niklas Norgaard $52,800
- T33 Ben Martin $52,800
- T33 Michael Thorbjornsen $52,800
- T39. Jake Knapp $40,095
- T39. Rikuya Hoshino $40,095
- T39. Alex Smalley $40,095
- T39. Joseph Bramlett $40,095
- T39. Sami Valimaki $40,095
- T39. Nate Lashley $40,095
- T45. Henrik Norlander $31,185
- T45 Davis Riley $31,185
- T45 Matteo Manassero $31,185
- 48. Rasmus Hojgaard $27,621
- T49. Webb Simpson $25.509
- T49. Patton Kizzire $25.509
- T49. Karl Vilips $25.509
- T52. Rico Hoey $23,710
- T52. David Skinns $23,710
- T52. Ben Kohles $23,710
- T52. Thomas Rosenmueller $23,710
- T56. Stephan Jaeger $22,770
- T56. Matt Kuchar $22,770
- T56. Isaiah Salinda $22,770
- T56. Nicolai Hojgaard $22,770
- T60. Cam Davis $21,978
- T60. Ryan Fox $21,978
- T60. Victor Perez $21,978
- T60. Byeong Hun An $21,978
- 64. Brandon Matthews $21,483
- T65. Beau Hossler $21,186
- T65 Mac Meissner $21,186
- T67. Alejandro Tosti $20,691
- T67Rafael Campos $20,691
- T67Camilo Villegas $20,691
- 70. John Pak $20,295