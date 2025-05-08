Former Masters Champion defends Tiger Woods with Grand Slam stat during analyst’s Scottie Scheffler comparison

Former Masters champion Trevor Immelman defended Tiger Woods’ Grand Slam stat amid comparison with Scottie Scheffler on golf analyst Lou Stagner post about Woods on X (formerly Twitter).

Ad

Stagner tweeted on May 8 that Tiger Woods won his 14th title in his 65th professional event, comparing it with Scottie Scheffler, who reached the same milestone in his 68th.

"WOW! Tiger Woods took 65 events to go from his 1st win to his 14th win. Scottie Scheffler took 68 events to go from his 1st win to his 14th win."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Former Masters champion Trevor Immelman pointed out Woods’ remarkable achievement of completing the career Grand Slam, replying on Stagner's post:

"Awesome golf! Tiger completed the Grand Slam in 21 major starts, Jack in 27, Gary in 30."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Tiger Woods turned professional in 1996 and has won 110 professional events. He has won 82 PGA Tour titles and 15 Major championships.

In contrast, Scottie Scheffler, who began his professional career in 2018, notched up his 14th PGA Tour win at the 2025 CJ Cup Byron Nelson, marking his first victory of the season.

A look into Scottie Scheffler's performance at the 2025 CJ Cup Byron Nelson

At the PGA Tour event, which concluded on Sunday, May 4, Scottie Scheffler delivered a dominant performance, winning by a remarkable eight strokes.

Ad

The American kicked off the event with an opening round of 61, followed by a second-round 63. He continued his amazing performance with rounds of 66 and 63 over the weekend.

Here's the leaderboard of the 2025 CJ Cup Byron Nelson:

1. Scottie Scheffler $1.782 million

2. Erik van Rooyen $1.079 million

3. Sam Stevens $683,100

4. Jordan Spieth $485,100

T5. Sam Burns $305,971

T5 Adam Schenk $305,971

T5 Ricky Castillo $305,971

T5 Mark Hubbard $305,971

T5 Will Gordon $305,971

T5 Eric Cole $305,971

T5 Kurt Kitayama $305,971

T5 Takumi Kanaya $305,971

T13. Antoine Rozner $200,475

T13 Jhonattan Vegas $200,475

T15. Matt McCarty $136,719

T15. Chris Gotterup $136,719

T15. Max McGreevy $136,719

T15. Chandler Phillips $136,719

T15. Si Woo Kim $136,719

T15. Cameron Champ $136,719

T15. Vince Whaley $136,719

T15. Kevin Roy $136,719

T15. Andrew Putnam $136,719

T15. Patrick Rodgers $136,719

T25. Ross Steelman $79,447.50

T25. Danny Walker $79,447.50

T25. Nico Echavarria $79,447.50

T25. Pierceson Coody $79,447.50

T29. Trey Mullinax $66,330

T29. Kevin Yu $66,330

T29. Taylor Dickson $66,330

T29. Thorbjorn Olesen $66,330

T33. Sungjae Im $52,800

T33 Doug Ghim $52,800

T33 Harry Hall $52,800

T33 Niklas Norgaard $52,800

T33 Ben Martin $52,800

T33 Michael Thorbjornsen $52,800

T39. Jake Knapp $40,095

T39. Rikuya Hoshino $40,095

T39. Alex Smalley $40,095

T39. Joseph Bramlett $40,095

T39. Sami Valimaki $40,095

T39. Nate Lashley $40,095

T45. Henrik Norlander $31,185

T45 Davis Riley $31,185

T45 Matteo Manassero $31,185

48. Rasmus Hojgaard $27,621

T49. Webb Simpson $25.509

T49. Patton Kizzire $25.509

T49. Karl Vilips $25.509

T52. Rico Hoey $23,710

T52. David Skinns $23,710

T52. Ben Kohles $23,710

T52. Thomas Rosenmueller $23,710

T56. Stephan Jaeger $22,770

T56. Matt Kuchar $22,770

T56. Isaiah Salinda $22,770

T56. Nicolai Hojgaard $22,770

T60. Cam Davis $21,978

T60. Ryan Fox $21,978

T60. Victor Perez $21,978

T60. Byeong Hun An $21,978

64. Brandon Matthews $21,483

T65. Beau Hossler $21,186

T65 Mac Meissner $21,186

T67. Alejandro Tosti $20,691

T67Rafael Campos $20,691

T67Camilo Villegas $20,691

70. John Pak $20,295

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankita Yadav Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). With a Master’s degree in Chemistry, she somehow swapped test tubes for touchdowns and tee shots—and hasn’t looked back since.



She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu.



Based in Bhopal, Ankita proudly supports the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes, and is a fan of Nelly Korda. When she’s not writing, she’s probably at a live music show, watching a movie or out on a long drive. Know More