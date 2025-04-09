Former Masters champion gives his verdict on Scottie Scheffler's Champions Dinner at Augusta

Former Masters champion Trevor Immelman shared his thoughts on Scottie Scheffler's champions dinner at the Augusta National. The Masters Tournament is the first major of the PGA Tour season, and it starts on Thursday, followed by a grand dinner during the same week thrown by the defending champion.

Ad

Since Scheffler clinched the trophy last year, it was his turn to throw the dinner this year, and the Texan had a Scottie-style cuisine for the dinner party, including cheeseburger sliders, chilli, steak, and meatballs. Immelman, who was a part of the dinner, shared an image from the event where all the players were wearing their green jackets, with his caption reading:

“Amazing night….Scottie is a great host!”

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

In 2023, Scottie Scheffler's Masters' dinner included cheeseburger sliders, shrimp, tortilla soup, Texas Ribeye steak, or blackened redfish, and a warm chocolate chip skillet cookie. The year before, Hideki Matsuyama threw the dinner and it consisted of assorted sushi in the appetizer menu along with Sashimi and Nigiri Yakitori Chicken Skewers. There was also a type of broth and Miyazaki Wagyu, which was beef and vegetables and the dessert included Japanese Strawberry shortcake.

Ad

Scottie Scheffler shared his thoughts on the 2025 Masters dinner

Scottie Scheffler in action during the practice round of the Masters (Image Source: Imagn)

Scottie Scheffler was the host of the $108-per-plate dinner in the 2025 Masters Tournament. He shared how the dinner was inspired by his dad’s cooking and what other factors made him select his menu. As quoted by The Mirror, he said:

Ad

“I mean, I really love the appetizers…I think my dad's meatballs are on the menu, and the sliders are the way I like 'em…It's my favorite foods, haven't quite changed too much but there's a little bit, I would say, more kind of nostalgic stuff…Then the soup, my coach (Randy Smith) makes the best chilli.”

Ad

“So I think they are trying to use his recipe for the chilli inspiration. So that's really fun, those two things, and then I think we're doing ribeye again, and some red fish and tequila and bourbon this time…It should be a fun night, fun meal, and very excited about being able to host a Champion's Dinner again and very excited to see how it's prepared and what the chefs at Augusta pull off this year," he added.

Scheffler shot 11 under 277 to win the Masters Tournament last year, scoring 66 in the first round of the event after shooting two birdies on the front nine and four on the back nine. In the next round, he fired 72 with three birdies. In the third and fourth rounds, the golfer shot 71 and 68 with four birdies along with an eagle and seven birdies, respectively.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Suchita Chakraborty Suchita Chakraborty is a senior golf writer at Sportskeeda. She did her post-graduation at St. Xavier's University. For a year now, she has developed a riveting inclination toward golf, with Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy being her top-tier motivational figures to indulge in the sport. She even lives by the words of the Hall of Famer, "You can always become better", which impels her to excel every day. Her strong suit in golf is covering the LPGA Tour, especially the nooks and crannies of the international event, the Solheim Cup. As a pastime amusement, Suchita also engages herself in reading about golf controversies. Her favorite pick is ‘LIV and Let Die’ by Alan Shipnuck, which covers the PGA-LIV beef. Know More