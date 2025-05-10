Former Masters champion has 'one-word' response to Rory McIlroy advocating golf ball rollback at Truist Championship

2008 Masters winner Trevor Immelman reacted to Rory McIlroy advocating for the golf ball rollback at the Truist Championship. The Northern golfer is playing in the PGA Tour event this week and has been having a good outing so far. He is in contention to defend his title.

Ad

While addressing the media after the second round on May 9, Rory McIlroy talked about the conditions of the Philly Cricket Club, the venue of the Truist Championship. He said:

"If the golf ball just went a little shorter, this course would be awesome."

Trevor Immelman agreed with the World No. 2 golfer and shared a video of McIlroy's interview on his X (formerly Twitter) account with a one-word reply. He wrote:

Ad

Trending

"Yep."

Expand Tweet

Ad

This week at the Truist Championship, Keith Mitchell was remarkably phenomenal with his game. He played a round of 61 in the first round, but in the second round, he carded 67, but still had a one-stroke lead in the game.

On Friday, however, most of the players struggled with the game. The lowest of the second day was 65, carded by Shane Lowry, who settled in second place after the first 36 holes at 11-under.

Ad

Rory McIlroy talks about his performance after two rounds at Truist Championship

McIlroy started the game with a round of 66 on the first day of the PGA Tour event. He made six birdies and two bogeys for a round of 4-under, and then in the second round, he carded 3-under 67 with six birdies and three bogeys.

In the post-round press conference, Rory McIlroy candidly reflected on his game this week. He said (via ASAP Sports):

Ad

"I felt like today was another sort of scrappy one. I made what I feel are some uncharacteristic mistakes compared to how I've played the majority of the year."

"So just got to try to iron that out over the next couple of days, try to shoot a couple of scores without as many bogeys on the card. If I can do that and just tidy it up a little bit, I feel like I'll be in a good spot heading into next week," he added.

Ad

Rory McIlroy has been pretty successful at the Truist Championship in the past. He won the PGA Tour event four times in his career. The first win came in 2010, when the tournament was called the Quail Hollow Championship. He defeated Phil Mickelson, who now plays on the LIV Golf, to register a four-stroke win in the game.

Next, he won in 2015, followed by another win in 2021 and then in 2024, when it was called the Wells Fargo Championship. After two rounds at the 2025 edition, he settled in a tie for fourth and has a good chance to win the event again.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankita Yadav Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). With a Master’s degree in Chemistry, she somehow swapped test tubes for touchdowns and tee shots—and hasn’t looked back since.



She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu.



Based in Bhopal, Ankita proudly supports the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes, and is a fan of Nelly Korda. When she’s not writing, she’s probably at a live music show, watching a movie or out on a long drive. Know More