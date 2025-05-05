Former Masters champion reacts to his own older post backing Scottie Scheffler amid heat from Phil Mickelson

Former Masters winner Trevor Immelman recently reacted to Scottie Scheffler's win at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2025 by resharing his post from the past. At the recently concluded PGA Tour event, the American golfer had an incredible outing and won his first tournament of the year.

However, in March 2025, LIV Golf's Phil Mickelson had shared a "hot take" on his X account, asking fans if the world No. 1 could win on the PGA Tour prior to the 2025 Ryder Cup, which is scheduled to take place in September. Back then, Trevor Immelman came forward with a solid reply to Mickelson.

He reflected confidence in Scottie Scheffler, stating that he believed the American could win before the Ryder Cup. He wrote:

"Phil…this is not just hot, it’s scalding! I do think Scottie wins before the RC. Let’s all keep the receipt on this and revisit throughout the season…."

Scottie Scheffler ended up winning an event prior to the Ryder Cup, and following the victory, Immelman reshared his post from March with a wide-eyed and handshake emoji. Phil Mickelson also reacted to the Immelman post, congratulating Scottie Scheffler on his dominant victory at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2025.

"So I might of been off on that one 😂😂 Congrats to Scottie on a great performance 👍👍"

Scottie Scheffler played the four rounds of 61, 63, 66, and 63 to win the event and earned $1.7 million in prize money.

Exploring the leaderboard of the CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2025

Scheffler won the event while Erik van Rooyen settled in second place, followed by Sam Stevens. Jordan Spieth secured the solo fourth place on the leaderboard.

Here is the leaderboard of the CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2025:

1. Scottie Scheffler: -31

2. Erik van Rooyen: -23

3. Sam Stevens: -20

4. Jordan Spieth: -19

T5. Sam Burns: -17

T5. Mark Hubbard: -17

T5. Takumi Kanaya: -17

T5. Will Gordon: -17

T5. Eric Cole: -17

T5. Kurt Kitayama: -17

T5. Adam Schenk: -17

T5. Ricky Castillo: -17

T13. Antoine Rozner: -16

T13. Jhonattan Vegas: -16

T15. Matt McCarty: -15

T15. Chris Gotterup: -15

T15. Max McGreevy: -15

T15. Chandler Phillips: -15

T15. Si Woo Kim: -15

T15. Cameron Champ: -15

T15. Vince Whaley: -15

T15. Kevin Roy: -15

T15. Patrick Rodgers: -15

T15. Andrew Putnam: -15

T25. Ross Steelman: -14

T25. Pierceson Coody: -14

T25. Danny Walker: -14

T25. Nico Echavarria: -14

T29. Kevin Yu: -13

T29. Taylor Dickson: -13

T29. Thorbjørn Olesen: -13

T29. Trey Mullinax: -13

T33. Doug Ghim: -12

T33. Harry Hall: -12

T33. Niklas Norgaard: -12

T33. Michael Thorbjornsen: -12

T33. Ben Martin: -12

T33. Sungjae Im: -12

T39. Jake Knapp: -11

T39. Rikuya Hoshino: -11

T39. Alex Smalley: -11

T39. Joseph Bramlett: -11

T39. Sami Valimaki: -11

T39. Nate Lashley: -11

T45. Henrik Norlander: -10

T45. Matteo Manassero: -10

T45. Davis Riley: -10

48. Rasmus Højgaard: -9

T49. Karl Vilips: -8

T49. Webb Simpson: -8

T49. Patton Kizzire: -8

T52. David Skinns: -7

T52. Ben Kohles: -7

T52. Thomas Rosenmueller: -7

T52. Rico Hoey: -7

T56. Isaiah Salinda: -6

T56. Nicolai Højgaard: -6

T56. Matt Kuchar: -6

T56. Stephan Jaeger: -6

T60. Byeong Hun An: -5

T60. Cam Davis: -5

T60. Ryan Fox: -5

T60. Victor Perez: -5

64. Brandon Matthews: -4

T65. Mac Meissner: -2

T65. Beau Hossler: -2

T67. Camilo Villegas: -1

T67. Alejandro Tosti: -1

T67. Rafael Campos: -1

70. John Pak: +2

