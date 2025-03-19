Former Masters champion reveals his Tesla plan after billionaire Elon Musk's daring space rescue mission

Former Masters champion Trevor Immelman appreciated Elon Musk's SpaceX's efforts in successfully bringing back astronauts Butch Wilmore and Sunita Williams from the ISS. The duo had to extend their stay for more than nine months after their spaceship, the Boeing Starliner, faced technical issues.

SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft brought back the two astronauts on Tuesday, March 18, as it successfully splashed down off the coast of Florida. After the successful mission, Immelman revealed his newfound interest in purchasing a Tesla, Musk’s electric vehicle brand. He wrote on X:

"That’s was just incredible to watch, so inspiring! Congratulations to everyone @SpaceX (clapping emoji)...Think I’m gonna buy a Tesla."

Three-time Masters champion Phil Mickelson also thanked Musk for bringing back the astronauts. Ahead of the SpaceX mission, he expressed concern about the astronauts' "health" and said that the health effects of zero gravity are "brutal."

Thanking Musk, Mickelson wrote:

"I can't imagine being stranded in space for nearly a year. Elon Musk saving America one citizen at a time. Thank you"

Mickelson also responded to one of the users telling him that the astronauts were never actually "stranded" in space. The LIV Golfer disagreed saying that they would not have returned without Elon Musk and SpaceX, writing:

"(laughing emojis) tell yourself whatever lies you choose. They would have returned already but they were stranded there. And if Elon and SpaceX didn’t go get them they would still be STRANDED in space."

Tiger Woods' ex-coach talks about buying Tesla after Elon Musk's mission

Several high-profile golf figures have praised Elon Musk's Space X mission to bring back the astronauts, Butch Wilmore and Sunita Williams. Tiger Woods' former coach, Hank Haney, also expressed his desire to purchase a Tesla.

Haney wrote on X:

"Thank you @SpaceX and @elonmusk for bringing those astronauts home, I’m going to go buy a @Tesla"

This isn't the first time Haney has appreciated Musk. In October 2024, US President Joe Biden called out Musk over his immigration status when he first came to the U.S. on a student visa. Biden had accused Musk of breaking visa rules.

Haney, who coached Tiger Woods from 2004 to 2010, supported Elon Musk and appreciated him for "saving" free speech. He wrote:

"@elonmusk has contributed more to our country than arguably anyone, he saved free speech."

Musk acquired Twitter (now X) in 2022 for $44 billion. The billionaire had often claimed that Twitter engaged in censorship, content moderation, and suppression of conservative viewpoints. After taking over Twitter, Musk reinstated previously banned accounts, including Donald Trump's.

Musk has often criticized mainstream media and the Biden administration for pressuring Twitter to silence dissenting voices on topics like COVID-19 policies, Hunter Biden’s laptop, and elections.

