Former Masters champion trolls Scottie Scheffler for his 'Ravioli accident' ahead of Masters dinner

Trevor Immelman poked fun at Scottie Scheffler ahead of the Masters tournament. The former Masters champion humorously requested that the defending champion of Masters stay away from preparing the ravioli.

Ad

In December 2024, Scheffler suffered a hand injury while preparing homemade ravioli for Christmas dinner. The 28-year-old used a wine glass to cut the pasta dough; however, unfortunately, the glass broke during the process, puncturing his right palm.

Because of the hand injury, Scheffler missed the initial tournaments of the 2025 season, including The Sentry Tournament of Champions and The American Express. To humorously acknowledge the incident, Scheffler has incorporated "Papa Scheff's Meatball & Ravioli Bites" into the menu for the 2025 Masters Champions Dinner.

Ad

Trending

Reacting to the menu, which was shared by the official Masters' Twitter account, Immelman joked:

"Can we just please make sure Scottie is not anywhere near making the Ravioli... thanks."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Here's a look at Scottie Scheffler's 2025 Masters Dinner Menu:

Appetizers

Cheeseburger Sliders (Served Scottie-Style)

(Served Scottie-Style) Firecracker Shrimp (Sweet Thai Chili & Sriracha Mayo)

(Sweet Thai Chili & Sriracha Mayo) Papa Scheff’s Meatball & Ravioli Bites (Pecorino Cheese, Tomato Basil Sauce)

First Course

Texas-Style Chili (Cheddar Cheese, Jalapeños, Corn Chips)

Main Course

(Choice of)

Wood-Fired Cowboy Ribeye or Blackened Redfish

or Family Style Macaroni & Cheese, Jalapeño Creamed Corn

Soy Glazed Brussels Sprouts, Chipotle-Lime Roasted Sweet Potatoes

Dessert

Warm Chocolate Chip Skillet Cookie (Vanilla Bean Ice Cream)

Ad

Scottie Scheffler said that "accidents happen" after the Ravioli accident

During his season opener at AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Scottie Scheffler was asked how a ravioli-making accident led to a hospital visit and surgery. He explained that while making ravioli from scratch at a rental house, he used a wine glass to cut the dough due to a lack of proper tools.

Ad

Elaborating on the incident, he said (via ASAP Sports):

"I had my hand on top of it and it broke, which side note, I've heard nothing but horror stories since this happened about wine glasses, so be careful. Even if you're like me and you don't drink wine, you've got to be real careful with wine glasses."

Ad

"Yeah, it broke and the stem kind of got me in the hand. So it's one of those deals where like it's truly -- I can't live in a bubble, like got to live my life and accidents happen. You know, it could have been a lot worse," he added.

Scheffler said that he spoke to someone who had a similar accident where the stem of a wine glass went through their hand. He said that accidents happen and has since been more cautious at home.

The World No.1 player said he didn’t go to the emergency room immediately but had a surgeon friend who helped stop the bleeding. He said that eventually, he realised something was wrong due to the pain and limited hand movement and consulted a specialist who facilitated surgery.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback