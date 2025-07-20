  • home icon
  Former MLB star makes special Tyrrell Hatton request to PGA Tour amid The Open

By Ankita Yadav
Published Jul 20, 2025 05:37 GMT
The 153rd Open - Day Two - Source: Getty
Tyrrell Hatton (Image Source: Getty)

Former MLB star Chipper Jones made a special request from the PGA Tour about Tyrrell Hatton. This week, at the Open Championship, the LIV golfer is in contention for the title.

Ad

He played a round of 68 on Saturday and jumped one position on the leaderboard to settle in a tie for fourth. On July 19, Jones shared a post on his X (formerly Twitter) account with a caption:

"Dear @PGATOUR I’m gonna need Tyrell Hatton mic’ed up from now on at majors. Please and thank you!"
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Tyrrell Hatton caught the people’s attention on Saturday as he holed out from 139 yards. The Open Championship shared a video of the impressive game of the Englishman on its X account with a caption:

"Listen to that noise. Tyrell Hatton holes out from 139 yards."
Ad

Tyrrell Hatton started the third round on the first tee hole and made par on the first four and then added a birdie on the fifth. He made an eagle in the seventh, followed by a birdie and a bogey on the back nine for a round of 3-under 68.

Meanwhile, Scottie Scheffler extended his lead after the third round. He is in contention to win the second major of the year, having previously won the PGA Championship earlier this season.

Ad

Tyrrell Hatton opens up about his performance at The Open Championship

Hatton started the outing at the Major with an opening round of 68, followed by the second round of 69. He played the third round of 68 to settle in T4 place. He will tee off for the final round six strokes behind the third-round leader, Scottie Scheffler.

Speaking of this week's game, Hatton said (via AWSP Sports):

Ad
"Going into tomorrow at the moment we're six shots behind, so it's a long way back. So far I'm in a decent position. I don't feel like I've played my best golf. Although I've hit a lot of greens, I haven't been that close to the hole. So it's quite hard to hole putts.
Ad
"I feel like I'm constantly just trying to get it up there close and walk off with par. That side of it has been a bit frustrating for me. Hopefully tomorrow I can play a bit better," he added.

Tyrrell Hatton was in contention at the US Open last month, held at Oakmont Country Club. However, he struggled in the final round, carding 72 to settle in a tie for fourth place.

Hatton played at the Masters and settled in a T14 position and then T60 at the PGA Championship. Before the Open Championship, he last played at the LIV Golf Andalucía event, where he carded three rounds of 72, 72, and 72 to settle in a tie for 23rd place.

About the author
Ankita Yadav

Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu.

Know More

Edited by Tushhita Barua
