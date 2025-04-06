Former Navy Corpsman posts selfie with son as duo await Rickie Fowler at Valero Texas Open

Rickie Fowler is competing at the 2025 Valero Texas Open, and he has a lot of people cheering for him. While he has not been able to make the desired impact at the event, he has received plenty of support from the crowd.

Ad

A former Navy Corpsman was there in San Antonio to cheer for the California native. After three rounds, Fowler found himself tied for 17th place. But he has endured a rough start to his final round.

User Shane Yost posted a picture on Instagram from the Valero Texas Open, with a kid on the shoulders wearing all-orange as they looked forward to watching Fowler in action at the PGA Tour event.

Ad

Trending

In the caption, he wrote, “Waiting on @rickiefowler”.

Post via @shittygolfswing on Instagram

The 2025 Texas Valero Open is an important event for Rickie Fowler ahead of next week's Masters Tournament.

Ad

Has Rickie Fowler qualified for the 2025 Masters?

Rickie Fowler currently ranks 110th on the OWGR list. Having dropped out of the top 100 last month, he has not yet qualified for The Masters. Only a win at the Texas Valero Open would be enough for him to book his ticket for Augusta National.

But his chances have slipped away, as he finds himself ten shots behind leader Brian Harman in the final round (as of this writing).

Ad

Needing to win at the Texas Valero Open, Fowler could only card a score of three-over in the opening round. He showed glimpses of his sublime quality in the second round and turned things around with an impressive score of seven-under, which included eight birdies.

However, his inconsistent run of form continued on moving day as he hit three bogeys and finished with a score of one-over. And with seven holes left to play in his final round, Fowler finds himself out of contention with a score of two-over for the day.

Ad

Fowler started his 2025 with the American Express in January, where he finished T21. He also struggled at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, before withdrawing from the WM Phoenix Open after an opening round of 74.

PGA: Texas Children's Houston Open - First Round - Source: Imagn

While he has made six cuts in seven events on the PGA Tour this season, Rickie Fowler is all but guaranteed to watch The Masters from the sidelines this year. The 36-year-old will hope to turn things around in the coming weeks, with three more majors left to be played this season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aheli Chakraborty Aheli is a golf writer Know More