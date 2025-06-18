Former PGA Tour pro blames schedule for Scottie Scheffler’s underwhelming US Open showing

Former pro turned analyst Smylie Kaufman has slammed the PGA Tour's schedule for Scottie Scheffler’s underwhelming result at the US Open 2025. In his latest podcast, he said the schedule was so stacked before the third major that it did no favor to the World No. 1 golfer.

Smylie Kaufman is a one-time winner on the PGA Tour who is more active as an analyst and commentator nowadays. He is known for his interesting takes on his weekly show, The Smylie Show.

In the latest episode of The Smylie Show, Kaufman discussed Scheffler’s T7 finish at the US Open. While the result wasn’t bad, it wasn’t up to his usual level, and he only seemed to have found rhythm in the latter stages.

"The PGA Tour schedule does zero favors for Scottie Scheffler getting ready for the US Open, and that’s interesting," Kaufman said. "I say that because he doesn't have to, but he will always play the two Texas events, so Byron and Colonial, mixed in with Truist and the Memorial. And he never plays Truist.

"Basically, from the Masters all the way to the US Open, you could argue that it doesn’t necessarily do him any favors. There are plenty of great events, but it’s just not spaced out perfectly for a player like Scottie Scheffler. It seems like he always gets to the US Open and just doesn’t quite have it," he continued.

Kaufman added that this has been the case with Scheffler for over two years now.

"And it should be a tournament that he should never be outside of the top five in, really, because his game should suit a US Open perfectly," he added.

Speaking of the World No. 1 golfer’s performance at the US Open, he has posted four top tens in eight starts. However, he has struggled to shoot below par in his last nine rounds. His 2-under 68 in the third round at LACC in 2023 was his last under-par round.

What's next for Scottie Scheffler?

Scottie Scheffler will be back in action this week with the Travelers Championship 2025. He is the defending champion at TPC River Highlands and will look to add another win.

Scheffler is paired alongside J.J. Spaun for the first round of the Travelers Championship. The duo will tee off on Thursday, June 19, from the first tee at 1:45 p.m. ET.

So far, Scheffler has been in impressive form and has posted three wins in his past five starts. Besides, he has registered top-ten finishes in the remaining two appearances.

