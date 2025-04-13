Former PGA Tour pro makes bold prediction for the Bryson DeChambeau vs Rory McIlroy Masters 2025 finale

Former PGA Tour pro Smylie Kaufman has made a bold and detailed prediction for the 2025 Masters finale between Bryson DeChambeau and Rory McIlroy. Kaufman believes that the final could even have a playoff between the top two contenders.

Ad

Sitting at 12-under, McIlroy holds the top spot by two shots ahead of DeChambeau at 10-under. Kaufman, who is best known for contending at the 2016 Masters, said in a recent podcast on The Smylie Show: (18:46- 19:39):

"I think we're heading to a playoff, I think somebody's going to have a putt on the last hole to win the Masters from inside 10 ft and they're not going to make it. We're going to extras. I just have this weird feeling that maybe this is just my one-and-done heart pick, that I kind of want to absolutely bury you this year in one-and-done."

Ad

Trending

Kaufman said he wants DeChambeau to win, but he believes that McIlroy would win given his form.

"So part of me wants to see Bryson get it done. That is obviously... that's my pick. I still have to go with Rory. I just think, with how well he's playing... it's just been stupid. Could we see a playoff? Yes. I don’t know if that’s my prediction. It's hard to really say, because anything could happen," he added.

Ad

In the same podcast, Charlie Hulme predicted that Rory McIlroy would win the Masters, saying that he's in "pretty spot." He further cited his strong mental space, referencing to Rory's recent press conference where he casually spoke about watching Zootopia and Bridgerton before a Major.

Kaufman added that Rory has already won big tournaments this year (Pebble Beach and TPC Sawgrass), whereas Bryson DeChambeau has not yet secured a win in 2025.

Ad

Bryson DeChambeau and Rory McIlroy reveal their plan before the 2025 Masters finale

In the press conference after the third round, Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau shared how they plan to prepare for the final round of the 2025 Masters.

Talking about his pre-round routine, Rory McIlroy said he planned to have dinner and then finish the second episode of Season 3 of Bridgerton. The World No. 2, who is chasing a Career Grand Slam, further said he'd stay off his phone until the final round is over. He said (via ASAP Sports):

Ad

"Yeah, sort of put the phone away. Don't look at it. Try not to look at it until tomorrow night."

On the other hand, DeChambeau said he'd practice until dark, check his phone freely, and unwind with a James Bond movie:

"It's going to be practicing a little bit before it gets dark. Eating. Looking at my phone. I don't have a problem with that. And just getting treatment on my body. Relaxing as much as possible. Watching a movie, probably, tonight. A fun movie. I don't know, what's tonight -- oh, it will probably be a James Bond movie or something like that. That will be fun. I love James Bond movies."

They will tee off together in the final round at 2:30 p.m. ET at Augusta National Golf Club on Sunday, April 13.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rohit Yadav Rohit is a Golf writer at Sportskeeda who specializes in PGA Tour coverage. With a Bachelor's degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a Master's degree in Global Studies from Ambedkar University, he has always been passionate about writing on varied topics.



Rohit has over 4 years of prior work experience under his belt. He prioritizes thorough fact-checking of every article he pens with the aim of providing readers with the most accurate and insightful content.



Rohit's favorite celebrity sportsperson is Novak Djokovic; he admires his determination in the face of challenges and fighting spirit. Rohit is an avid reader and when he's not busy reading and writing about the latest developments in the vast world of pop culture and sports, he can be seen absorbed by a book. He also loves playing chess. Know More