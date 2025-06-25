Former PGA Tour pro points to Tommy Fleetwood’s ‘kryptonite’ in Travelers Championship 2025 choke

Former PGA Tour pro turned analyst Smylie Kaufman recently stated that Tommy Fleetwood's failure to keep the ball within three-foot range was his kryptonite at the Travelers Championship. He said that the Englishman gave other players chances to come into the game by conceding early bogeys.
On Sunday, June 22, Tommy Fleetwood entered TPC River Highlands with a three-stroke lead. Considering his performance last week, it was expected that it would be a smooth ride for him on Day 4. However, he failed to convert the lead into a win once again, and the wait for his maiden victory further increased.
In the latest episode of The Smylie Show, Kaufman spoke about Fleetwood's final-round collapse at the Travelers Championship.
"It really is hard to win, especially for a player that's been, you know, dying to win on the PGA Tour for quite some time. It's not that he hasn't won worldwide, he has. He's had plenty of wins on the DP World Tour. But today, it was gift-wrapped for him. It just felt like it was his day.
"Nobody was really putting the push on that front nine. Guys weren’t going really low. He was making early bogeys, letting everybody back in. He was really struggling to keep it inside that three-foot range when he did hit it to that lag-putt distance, in that 40-foot range. That was kind of the kryptonite basically, what lost him the golf tournament."
The one-time PGA Tour winner added that although Fleetwood came back with a birdie on the second hole, he once again failed to convert the lag putt on the third, which proved to be the reason for his loss.
He added:
"And eventually, that was the reason why he didn’t get this thing done — the lag putt at 18, a poor iron shot at 16, and then at 17, he just about three-putted there, blowing it by.
"So the putter’s always been kind of his weak link, because he’s been such a good ball striker throughout the course of his career. But with how well he played yesterday, where he hit every single fairway, and then today, really kind of struggled hitting the fairways quite as much, which was a bit of a surprise."
Is Tommy Fleetwood playing at the Rocket Classic 2025?
Tommy Fleetwood isn't competing at the Rocket Classic 2025 and has decided to skip the event. So far, he has had a decent run on the PGA Tour this season. He has missed just one cut in 13 events and posted five top-10s. He has converted three of them into top-five finishes and came close to winning at the Travelers Championship last week.
Here's a look at Tommy Fleetwood's results this season:
- AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am – T22
- The Genesis Invitational – T5
- Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard – T11
- THE PLAYERS Championship – T14
- Valspar Championship – T16
- Valero Texas Open – T62
- Masters Tournament – T21
- RBC Heritage – 7
- Truist Championship – T4
- PGA Championship – T41
- Charles Schwab Challenge – T4
- The Memorial Tournament – T16
- US. Open – CUT
- Travelers Championship – T2