Former PGA Tour pro points to Tommy Fleetwood’s ‘kryptonite’ in Travelers Championship 2025 choke

Former PGA Tour pro turned analyst Smylie Kaufman recently stated that Tommy Fleetwood's failure to keep the ball within three-foot range was his kryptonite at the Travelers Championship. He said that the Englishman gave other players chances to come into the game by conceding early bogeys.

Ad

On Sunday, June 22, Tommy Fleetwood entered TPC River Highlands with a three-stroke lead. Considering his performance last week, it was expected that it would be a smooth ride for him on Day 4. However, he failed to convert the lead into a win once again, and the wait for his maiden victory further increased.

In the latest episode of The Smylie Show, Kaufman spoke about Fleetwood's final-round collapse at the Travelers Championship.

Ad

Trending

"It really is hard to win, especially for a player that's been, you know, dying to win on the PGA Tour for quite some time. It's not that he hasn't won worldwide, he has. He's had plenty of wins on the DP World Tour. But today, it was gift-wrapped for him. It just felt like it was his day.

Ad

"Nobody was really putting the push on that front nine. Guys weren’t going really low. He was making early bogeys, letting everybody back in. He was really struggling to keep it inside that three-foot range when he did hit it to that lag-putt distance, in that 40-foot range. That was kind of the kryptonite basically, what lost him the golf tournament."

Ad

The one-time PGA Tour winner added that although Fleetwood came back with a birdie on the second hole, he once again failed to convert the lag putt on the third, which proved to be the reason for his loss.

He added:

"And eventually, that was the reason why he didn’t get this thing done — the lag putt at 18, a poor iron shot at 16, and then at 17, he just about three-putted there, blowing it by.

Ad

"So the putter’s always been kind of his weak link, because he’s been such a good ball striker throughout the course of his career. But with how well he played yesterday, where he hit every single fairway, and then today, really kind of struggled hitting the fairways quite as much, which was a bit of a surprise."

Ad

Ad

Is Tommy Fleetwood playing at the Rocket Classic 2025?

Tommy Fleetwood isn't competing at the Rocket Classic 2025 and has decided to skip the event. So far, he has had a decent run on the PGA Tour this season. He has missed just one cut in 13 events and posted five top-10s. He has converted three of them into top-five finishes and came close to winning at the Travelers Championship last week.

Ad

Here's a look at Tommy Fleetwood's results this season:

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am – T22

– T22 The Genesis Invitational – T5

– T5 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard – T11

– T11 THE PLAYERS Championship – T14

– T14 Valspar Championship – T16

– T16 Valero Texas Open – T62

– T62 Masters Tournament – T21

– T21 RBC Heritage – 7

– 7 Truist Championship – T4

– T4 PGA Championship – T41

– T41 Charles Schwab Challenge – T4

– T4 The Memorial Tournament – T16

– T16 US. Open – CUT

– CUT Travelers Championship – T2

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shobhit Kukreti Shobhit is one of Sportskeeda’s most seasoned golf journalists, having already authored 3600+ articles and received nearly 5.7 million reads. Prior to his current role, he worked with the Asiana Times after completing his MSc in Geology, giving him a solid foundation in understanding the terrain, variety and challenges posed by various golf courses.



He is a keen follower of the sport and keeps himself updated about the latest trends, news and updates via social media and various news platforms. Shobhit is also methodical about accuracy, going through multiple articles from leading media houses and reputed sources before writing his own. Simultaneously, he specializes in writing reader-friendly content that conveys the necessary information in simple language.



Shobhit was a fan of Tiger Woods growing up, but of late, Nelly Korda, Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Aberg have caught his attention.



He likes to spend his downtime singing and writing, while he is also an avid watcher of cricket and tennis. Know More