Professional golfer Roberto Castro is best known for his six professional victories on the eGolf Professional Tour. While Castro did play on the PGA Tour, he did not find success on it. One of his best performances on the tour came at the 2016 Wells Fargo Championship where he lost the playoff to James Hahn.
His performance at the Wells Fargo Championship made quite the buzz that year, and the professional golfer has now given his take on the LIV Golf team names. In an interview on "Fried Egg Golf", Castro took a dig at the New York Jets. Comparing the team names to TGL teams, Castro said (via YouTube):
"I agree with you I think you're not playing TGL matches in LA but from a customer and fan acquisition strategy, what's better than naming your team after a place where 15 million people live? That's a pretty good place to start as opposed to naming your team the Majestics, like that's a really good place to start. If you add up New York, San Francisco, Atlanta, Boston LA like you're grabbing 80 million." (at 50:16-50:44)
Further, Castro commented on the names of LIV Golf teams. He added:
"And the argument against The Crushers and the Majestics is it's honestly it's not more ridiculous than the Cowboys the Chiefs and the Jets. The New York Jets is a dumb name, you know what's great about it? It's New York at the beginning," he added [at 51:18-51:30].
Roberto Castro concluded his statement by saying that it all goes back to a place and that's where that was a big miss for LIV Golf and the potential for future team golf.
A look at Roberto Castro's wins on the professional circuit
Roberto Castro played a total of 192 events on the PGA Tour. However, he was never able to win one. He finished runner-up twice and once finished in third place. Castro's professional golf career consisted of 6 wins in total, and 5 of these wins came at the eGolf Professional Tour.
Here is the complete list of Roberto Castro's professional wins:
eGolf Professional Tour:
- Date: Jun 28, 2007
- Event: Spring Creek Classic
- Overall Score: 67-68-67=202
- To Par: −14
- The margin of victory: 3 strokes
- Runner up: Andy Bare
- Date: Jul 18, 2008
- Event: River Hills Open
- Overall Score: 69-66-68=203
- To Par: −13
- The margin of victory: 4 strokes
- Runner up: Joel Hendry
- Date: Jun 27, 2009
- Event: Spring Creek Championship
- Overall Score: 69-65-70-68=272
- To Par: −16
- The margin of victory: 2 strokes
- Runner Up: Blaine Peffley
- Date: Aug 29, 2009
- Event: The Championship at Savannah Harbor
- Overall Score: 65-66-69-69=269
- To Par: −19
- The margin of victory: 1 stroke
- Runner Up: Matt Davidson
- Date: Feb 26, 2010
- Event: Savannah Quarters Classic
- Overall Score: 70-69-70=209
- To Par: −7
- The Margin of Victory: 1 stroke
- Runner Up: William McGirt, Scott Parel
Other Wins:
- 2009 Georgia Open