Professional golfer Roberto Castro is best known for his six professional victories on the eGolf Professional Tour. While Castro did play on the PGA Tour, he did not find success on it. One of his best performances on the tour came at the 2016 Wells Fargo Championship where he lost the playoff to James Hahn.

His performance at the Wells Fargo Championship made quite the buzz that year, and the professional golfer has now given his take on the LIV Golf team names. In an interview on "Fried Egg Golf", Castro took a dig at the New York Jets. Comparing the team names to TGL teams, Castro said (via YouTube):

"I agree with you I think you're not playing TGL matches in LA but from a customer and fan acquisition strategy, what's better than naming your team after a place where 15 million people live? That's a pretty good place to start as opposed to naming your team the Majestics, like that's a really good place to start. If you add up New York, San Francisco, Atlanta, Boston LA like you're grabbing 80 million." (at 50:16-50:44)

Further, Castro commented on the names of LIV Golf teams. He added:

"And the argument against The Crushers and the Majestics is it's honestly it's not more ridiculous than the Cowboys the Chiefs and the Jets. The New York Jets is a dumb name, you know what's great about it? It's New York at the beginning," he added [at 51:18-51:30].

Roberto Castro concluded his statement by saying that it all goes back to a place and that's where that was a big miss for LIV Golf and the potential for future team golf.

A look at Roberto Castro's wins on the professional circuit

Roberto Castro played a total of 192 events on the PGA Tour. However, he was never able to win one. He finished runner-up twice and once finished in third place. Castro's professional golf career consisted of 6 wins in total, and 5 of these wins came at the eGolf Professional Tour.

Here is the complete list of Roberto Castro's professional wins:

eGolf Professional Tour:

Date: Jun 28, 2007

Event: Spring Creek Classic

Overall Score: 67-68-67=202

To Par: −14

The margin of victory: 3 strokes

Runner up: Andy Bare

Date: Jul 18, 2008

Event: River Hills Open

Overall Score: 69-66-68=203

To Par: −13

The margin of victory: 4 strokes

Runner up: Joel Hendry

Date: Jun 27, 2009

Event: Spring Creek Championship

Overall Score: 69-65-70-68=272

To Par: −16

The margin of victory: 2 strokes

Runner Up: Blaine Peffley

Date: Aug 29, 2009

Event: The Championship at Savannah Harbor

Overall Score: 65-66-69-69=269

To Par: −19

The margin of victory: 1 stroke

Runner Up: Matt Davidson

Date: Feb 26, 2010

Event: Savannah Quarters Classic

Overall Score: 70-69-70=209

To Par: −7

The Margin of Victory: 1 stroke

Runner Up: William McGirt, Scott Parel

Other Wins:

2009 Georgia Open

