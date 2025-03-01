Former PGA Tour winner calls out golf influencer's TGL hole-in-one after making an ace himself

Former PGA Tour pro Smylie Kaufman called out golf influencer Jersey Jerry's TGL hole-in-one after making an ace on a simulator. Jerry grabbed attention last year in January when he spent around 37 hours on a simulator, attempting 2,627 shots before finally managing the hole-in-one. He later tried to make the hole-in-one on the TGL simulator ahead of the series' first season.

Ad

Recently, Kaufman made an ace on the TGL simulator at the par-3, 135-yard hole. The former American golfer was excited about his achievement and called out Jerry. After making the hole-in-one, Kaufman ran around the SoFi center and then said(1:09):

"Check it out! Hey Jersey Jerry, where you at? Come on here."

Kaufman then had a FaceTime call with PGA Tour pro Justin Thomas and happily told him about his hole-in-one. The Smylie Show shared a video of Kaufman's amazing celebration after making the hole-in-one on the TGL simulator on its X account along with the caption:

Ad

Trending

"On The Rocks. 135-yard par three. ☝️ Come along for a roller coaster ride with @SmylieKaufman10 - a callout for @Jerrythekid21, a FaceTime with @JustinThomas34, and a ball at the bottom of the cup (thanks to some screen-zone-to-green-zone magic by the @TGL crew 😂) And make sure you're subscribed to our YouTube - Smylie re-creates the top shots of the TGL season, coming."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

While Smylie Kaufman challenged Jersey Jerry on the hole-in-one, the golf influencer is yet to reply to the former American golfer.

When will TGL's next match take place?

TGL is approaching the conclusion of its regular season, with only three matches left, followed by the playoffs. The next game of TGL will take place on Monday, March 3, between Los Angeles Golf Club and The Bay Golf Club at 3 PM ET. There will be two matches on Monday, with the other being between Boston Common Golf Club and New York Golf Club, scheduled for 7 PM ET.

Ad

The final regular-season match between Jupiter Links Golf Club and Atlanta Drive Golf Club will be on Tuesday, March 4.

Notably, following the regular season, only the top four teams in the standings will qualify for the playoffs. Currently, The Bay Golf Club leads the standings with eight points, followed by Los Angeles Golf Club, Atlanta Drive Golf Club, and New York Golf Club.

Jupiter Links Golf Club and Boston Common Golf Club are on the verge of missing the playoffs, sitting in the bottom two spots in the standings. Rory McIlroy's Boston Common Golf Club has been struggling in the first season of TGL. So far, they have played four matches but are winless, while Jupiter Links Golf Club has also played four games but managed to win one.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback