Former PGA Tour winner Peter Oosterhuis dies aged 75

Former PGA Tour winner and long-time voice of the Masters, Peter Oosterhuis has passed away. The former golfer was 75 years old. The Englishman was on six straight Ryder Cup teams during his playing days. He played for Great Britain and Ireland as well as with others in later tournaments as the biennial event continued to evolve.

Expand Tweet

During his years with the Europeans, he defeated some of the best that the American side had to offer. That includes Arnold Palmer (twice, no less), Johnny Miller and Gene Littler.

He would go on to become a beloved broadcaster, working with CBS and other networks. Oosterhuis retired from that side of the game in 2014 to fight his battle with early-onset Alzheimer’s disease.

Ultimately, he passed away on May 2, 2024. That is one day before his 76th birthday. He was born in 1948 and quickly became one of the top amateurs. He was the first schoolboy to represent Great Britain & Ireland at the Walker Cup.

Oosterhuis was a member of the Eisenhower Trophy team as well. He would eventually turn pro in the late 60s and win the 1969 Sir Henry Cotton Rookie of the Year Award for the DP World Tour. He went on to really dominate, winning the Harry Vardon Trophy after leading its Order of Merit in four straight years beginning in 1971.

After several worldwide victories, Oosterhuis made his way to the United States and became a member of the PGA Tour. Surprisingly, he made his debut on tour in the 1971 Masters Tournament. He eventually played a total of 343 events for the tour.

Oosterhuis is still today tied for the all-time lead in Ryder Cup singles victories. He has six, the most anyone for either team has ever had.

Peter Oosterhuis had his best year in 1981

Peter Oosterhuis had a career that didn't stand out in history, but he still had one worth remembering. His best season came in 1981, when he finished 28th on the final money list.

Former PGA Tour player Peter Oosterhuis has passed away

He had come up just short with three runner-up finishes on tour that year before he broke through at the Canadian Open. He entered the final round down by three strokes, likely heading for another disappointment.

Instead, he he shot 70 under very difficult conditions to earn a one-stroke win. Jack Nicklaus, Bruce Lietzke and Andy North were tied for second, and Oosterhuis said of that victory via PGA Tour:

“What a way to win after watching those big names come in and mine still staying up there on the leaderboard. I am fortunate that the course is so tough. It allows no one to make a powerful finish.”

In 1982, he finished runner-up for the second time at The Open Championship, coming behind Gary Player by four strokes. He would never go on to win another event and eventually decided to pursue other career options within golf. That included being Director of Golf at Forsgate Country Club and Riviera Country Club.