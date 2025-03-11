Former PGA Tour winner suggests LIV star Dustin Johnson hang up boots and take up ‘broadcasting’

Former PGA Tour pro Smylie Kauffman has suggested that LIV Golf star Dustin Johnson call it quits and move to a broadcasting career. His comments came after Johnson's poor outing at LIV Golf Hong Kong.

Ad

Kauffman, who has one PGA Tour win to his name, is now known for his broadcasting work and running his show on YouTube. Johnson recently posted the worst result of his career at LIV Golf Hong Kong and finished at the bottom of the leaderboard after shooting 1-over across three rounds.

During the latest episode of The Smylie Show, co-host Charlie Hulme brought up Johnson's form, remarking that he finished DFL (dead f****ing last) in his last start. In response, Kauffman suggested a career change for the two-time major champion.

Ad

Trending

"That kind of makes you sad, doesn't it? He just doesn't care anymore," he said. At some point, saying, 'You know what, DJ, your playing career is not cutting it out let's get you in the broadcast.' Can you imagine listening to DJ on the broadcast?

Ad

A look at Dustin Johnson's performance at LIV Golf Hong Kong

Dustin Johnson during the LIV Golf Hong Kong 2025 (Image Source: Getty)

Dustin Johnson had one of his worst golf results last week at LIV Golf Hong Kong 2025. He carded a 5-over 77 in the opening round, which included just two birdies against five bogeys and a double bogey.

Ad

The next round wasn't much better as he shot a 2-over 74, consisting of just two birdies against two bogeys and a double bogey. Following 36 holes, he was well on his way to posting the worst score in LIV Golf history, but he managed some redemption on the final day.

In the third round, Dustin Johnson picked up seven birdies and made just one bogey to shoot 66. He finished at 1-over, 19 strokes behind winner Sergio Garcia.

Ad

Johnson will next compete at LIV Golf Singapore, which will be played at Sentosa Golf Club, Singapore, from March 14 to March 16.

So far, the 40-year-old golfer hasn't finished inside the top 30 in any of his three starts this season. Last season, he registered five top-10 finishes and also claimed a win at LIV Golf Las Vegas. Speaking of the majors, he missed two cuts and finished outside the top 30 in the other two. He will be hoping to end his poor run and redeem himself soon.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback