Former US Open champ named Presidents Cup 2026 International Team captain

In 2026, when the Presidents Cup returns to action, the International Team will have a new captain. While they did have a solid outing in 2024, they are going in a new direction with Geoff Ogilvy being named captain.

Ogilvy will take over from Mike Weir, the former Canadian superstar. Weir's team fell to Jim Furyk's Americans by a score of 18.5-11.5, though they did have a day where they blanked the United States.

Ogilvy is a former US Open champion (2006). He also had eight wins on the PGA Tour and eight on other professional tours during his career. Now, he'll aim to get the international golfers an elusive victory in the Presidents Cup.

The USA will also be changing captains. Jim Furyk may have piloted the Americans to a win, but he'll be replaced by Brandt Snedeker for 2026 opposite Ogilvy.

Geoff Ogilvy responds to Presidents Cup captaincy

Geoff Ogilvy has been a longtime member of the International Team at the event in the past. Now, he will get the honor of leading them as they search for their first victory in the storied event.

Geoff Ogilvy will captain the International Team (Image via Imagn)

He said in a statement via the PGA Tour:

“The Presidents Cup has been a significant part of my career. I am honored to now take on the role of Captain of the International Team for the 2026 Presidents Cup at Medinah Country Club’s Course #3, a place that means a great deal to me."

He added:

“Since Ernie Els debuted the shield in 2019, the International Team’s spirit has intensified and grown as we have rallied around this symbol, which embodies our shared ambition and unifies both players and fans. I intend to carry that momentum forward, just as the captains before me have, to build strong support for our international players in the lead-up and throughout the event.”

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said Ogilvy is the "perfect" person to lead this group of golfers, highlighting his history in the event and his prowess at the venue in Chicago. This is the 16th edition of the Cup.

