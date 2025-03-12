Founder of India’s first ladies celebrity golf Pro-Am gives hints on future events following blockbuster inaugural event

Hosted by Queens of Golf and the Women's Golf Association of India (WGAI), the inaugural Women's Celebrity Pro-Am was held at the Classic Golf & Country Club in Gurugram on March 8, 2025. Taking place on the occasion of International Women's Day, the event brought together 20 of India's top women professionals golfers, corporate leaders, and sports celebrities.

The Pro-Am format brought together professionals with corporate executives and stars from other sports and was played in a stroke play format. The likes of Dr. Pawan Munjal (CEO, Hero MotoCorp), Rajeev Chaba (CEO, MG Motors), Jagrut Kotecha (CEO, PepsiCo India), and former indian cricketer Murali Kartik were also present at the event.

Navita Mansingh, co-founder of Queens of Golf, stated her excitement in a media appearance, saying:

"The inaugural Women’s Celebrity Pro-Am has been a phenomenal celebration of talent, perseverance, and the growing influence of women’s golf in India. Seeing professional golfers, corporate leaders, and sports icons come together on this platform is truly inspiring. This event is not just about competition but also about creating opportunities and breaking barriers for women in the sport. We are excited for the future and look forward to building on this momentum in the years to come.”

Sneha Singh took the top spot in the professional stroke play category. In the Pro-Am segment, amateur Champika Sayal and pro Khushi Khanijau secured the victory. Vani Kapoor was honored with the Queens of Golf All-Star award. Moreover, WGAI's secretary-general Champika Sayal also also shared her thoughts on the event.

Women's Celebrity Pro-Am Golf event set a new benchmark in indian golf

This day concluded with a networking session and an award ceremony, where participants celebrated the success of the event and discussed future opportunities for the sport. Champika Sayal, secretary-general of the Women's Golf Association of India, emphasized the event's impact, stating (via a press release):

“The Women’s Celebrity Pro-Am is a landmark initiative that showcases the immense talent of women golfers and strengthens collaboration between sports and corporate leaders. This event is a powerful step towards increasing the visibility for women’s golf in India and creating greater opportunities for aspiring athletes. We look forward to making this an annual celebration of excellence in the sport.”

Additionally, in light of golf's growing popularity globally, the WGAI is exploring opportunities to co-sanction future events with international tours, similar to the Sunshine Ladies Tour in South Africa.

The WGAI is also said to be considering introducing regional development programs to nurture young talent across the country.

With the inaugural edition, the organizers are aiming for the Women's Celebrity Pro-Am golf event to become a flagship annual event starting next year. The organisation's motto is 'Empowerment of women through sport,' providing career opportunities for female golfers.

