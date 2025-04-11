Fred Couples confesses 'love' for Augusta National amid an amazing start to the tournament in Round 1

Fred Couples confessed his "love" for Augusta National after a splendid round at the Masters 2025 on Thursday, April 10. The 65-year-old is making his 40th appearance at the tournament, becoming the 15th player in tournament history to tee it up at least 40 times.

Couples had a strong start at the tournament. He was among the 26 players to score under par rounds on the first day. He carded 1-under 71 in the first round. The 15-time PGA Tour winner scored two birdies and an eagle against three bogeys in the round.

Talking about his round, he said (via ASAP Sports):

"I played pretty well. I did hole a shot and really undercut a shot on 13 and made a great six, which is a big boost. I hit most of the fairways and drove it well. Got a little windy and chipped a little bit better than I normally do around here."

Fred Couples played alongside Taylor Pendrith and Harris English in the first round. While Pendrith scored 5-over, English scored 2-under.

"Pendrith and English, they're so fun watch. They drive it, like everyone, so far. So I just piddled around."

Pendrith comes to the tournament after missing the last five of six starts at the Augusta National. He missed the cut last year as well.

"I've been saying it for 40 years, I just love the course and I feel like, to be honest with you, last year I was not really very healthy at all."

Fred Couples said that he now has clubs, and he feels comfortable hitting at Augusta, unlike last year when he played through injury with limited options.

A look at Fred Couples' Masters record

Fred Couples has a great record at the Masters. In the past 39 tournaments at Augusta National, he has made 31 cuts with one win, five top-5 finishes, 11 top-10 finishes and 20 top-25 finishes.

His win came in 1992 and is his only major championship win of his 15 PGA Tour wins. He won by two strokes over Raymond Floyd. His other notable performances include a T2 in 1998 and a T3 in 2006.

Let's take a look at Fred Couples' past performances at the Masters tournament:

1983: T32 (295, +7)

1984: 10 (283, −5)

1985: T10 (287, −1)

1986: T31 (291, +3)

1988: T5 (285, −3)

1989: T11 (289, +1)

1990: 5 (284, −4)

1991: T35 (288, E)

1992: 1 (275, −13)

1993: T21 (288, E)

1995: T10 (282, −6)

1996: T15 (288, E)

1997: T7 (286, −2)

1998: T2 (280, −8)

1999: T27 (292, +4)

2000: T11 (288, E)

2001: 26 (286, −2)

2002: T36 (294, +6)

2003: T28 (294, +6)

2004: T6 (286, −2)

2005: T39 (295, +7)

2006: T3 (284, −4)

2007: T30 (301, +13)

2008: Missed Cut (148, +4)

2009: Missed Cut (146, +2)

2010: 6 (279, −9)

2011: T15 (284, −4)

2012: T12 (286, −2)

2013: T13 (287, −1)

2014: T20 (290, +2)

2015: Missed Cut (153, +9)

2017: T18 (289, +1)

2018: T38 (291, +3)

2019: Missed Cut (149, +5)

2020: Missed Cut (150, +6)

2021: Missed Cut (157, +13)

2022: Missed Cut (154, +10)

2023: T50 (297, +9)

2024: Missed Cut (156, +12)

