Fred Couples loses cool, drops multiple F-bombs at PGA Tour Champions event

Fred Couples loses his cool while playing at the Hoag Classic. The American has been playing at this week's Champions Tour event, which already started with its first round on Friday, March 21.

Ad

He has been playing fairly well this week. However, his hot mic session during the game is making waves on the internet. Nuclr Golf has recently uploaded a video of Fred Couples hitting a shot at the Hoag Classic, in which he used a cuss word during the game. He said:

“f**k you, you smart a** mother f**ker!”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Fred Couples started his campaign at the Hoag Classic with a solid round of 67 and then was impressive in the second round. He started the game on Saturday at Newport Beach Country Club on the first hole with a birdie.

He did not make a single bogey on the front nine and maintained the momentum even on the back nine on the second day of the tournament. He shot five birdies on the front nine and three birdies and a bogey on the back nine for a round of 7-under 64. With a total of 11-under, Fred Couples took the lead in the game after the second round in a two-way tie with Miguel Angel Jiménez.

Ad

Fred Couples in contention to win 15th Champions Tour event

Fred Couples has been quite successful on the Champions Tour and has so far won 14 tournaments. This week, he is in contention to win his 15th Champions Tour event at the Hoag Classic. He has a one-stroke lead in the game while heading into the finale of the competition, which will take place on Sunday, March 23.

Ad

Here is the leaderboard of the Hoag Classic after two rounds:

T1 Fred Couples: -11

T1 Miguel Angel Jiménez: -11

3 Freddie Jacobson: -10

4 Michael Allen: -9

T5 Jason Caron: -8

T5 Stewart Cink: -8

T5 Steven Alker: -8

T5 Y.E. Yang: -8

T5 Ernie Els: -8

T10 David Duval: -7

T10 Greg Chalmers: -7

T10 Richard Green: -7

T10 Ken Tanigawa: -7

T10 Alex Cejka: -7

T10 Brendan Jones: -7

T16 Vijay Singh: -6

T16 David Toms: -6

T16 Charlie Wi: -6

T16 Cameron Percy: -6

T16 Steve Allan: -6

T21 Padraig Harrington: -5

T21 Jay Haas: -5

T21 Darren Clarke: -5

T24 Corey Pavin: -4

T24 Colin Montgomerie: -4

T24 Thomas Bjørn: -4

T24 Retief Goosen: -4

T24 Tim Petrovic: -4

T24 Mark Hensby: -4

T24 K.J. Choi: -4

T24 Boo Weekley: -4

T32 Stephen Ames: -3

T32 Brian Gay: -3

T32 Doug Barron: -3

T32 Paul Goydos: -3

T32 Stuart Appleby: -3

T32 Jeff Maggert: -3

T32 Bob Estes: -3

T39 Harrison Frazar: -2

T39 Shane Bertsch: -2

T39 Justin Leonard: -2

T39 Joe Durant: -2

T39 John Daly: -2

T39 Billy Mayfair: -2

T39 Chad Campbell: -2

T39 Kirk Triplett: -2

T39 Paul Broadhurst: -2

T49 Scott Verplank: -1

T49 Scott Dunlap: -1

T49 Dicky Pride: -1

T49 Tim O'Neal: -1

T49 Brandt Jobe: -1

T49 Mark Wilson: -1

T49 Steve Holmes: -1

T49 Ken Duke: -1

T49 Steve Flesch: -1

T58 David Bransdon: +1

T58 Billy Andrade: +1

T58 Mark Walker: +1

T58 Thongchai Jaidee: +1

T58 Lee Janzen: +1

T58 Patrik Sjöland: +1

T58 David Mathis: +1

T65 Ricardo Gonzalez: +2

T65 Bernhard Langer: +2

T67 Felipe Aguilar: +3

T67 Chris DiMarco: +3

T67 Tom Lehman: +3

T67 James Kingston: +3

T71 Rod Pampling: +4

T71 Woody Austin: +4

T73 Scott McCarron: +5

T73 Fred Funk: +5

T73 David Frost: +5

T73 Rocco Mediate: +5

T73 Tom Pernice Jr.: +5

78 Hiroyuki Fujita: +8

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback