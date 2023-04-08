Fred Couples makes history at Masters 2023 after making the cut

Fred Couples made the cut at the 2023 Masters after the second round. In the process, he became the oldest player in history to make the cut at this tournament. The 63-year-old golfer finished in 38th position after the opening round alongside Patrick Cantlay, Max Homa and Mito Pereira.

The American made the cut after completing 18 holes of the second round to wrap up at a score of 74. The projected cut for the tournament is a 2-par over, with Fred Couples wrapping up with a score of one.

He played the opening round with a bogey on the fifth and then another bogey on the ninth hole.

Fred Couples makes history. The 1992 champion becomes the oldest player to make the cut at #theMasters

Couples made two back-to-back birdies on the 12th and 13th holes and concluded the opening round at a score of 71.

The second round was delayed due to heavy rainfall and resumed on Saturday morning. Fred Couples made bogeys on the last two holes but still qualified for the third round of the Masters.

Here's a list of golfers who will have the most chances to make the cut at The Masters (the list is based on Round 1):

1. Brooks Koepka: -12

2. Jon Rahm: -9

3. Sam Bennett: -8

T4. Collin Morikawa: -6

T4. Viktor Hovland: -6

T6. Jason Day: -5

T6. Sam Burns: -5

T6. Jordan Spieth: -5

T6. Cameron Young: -5

T10. Gary Woodland: -4

T10. Phil Mickelson: -4

T10. Joaquin Niermann: -4

T10. Justin Rose: -4

T10. Russell Henley: -4

T10. Patrick Reed: -4

T10. Shane Lowry: -4

T10. Adam Scott: -4

T18. K.H Lee: -3

T18. Ryan Fox: -3

T18. Chris Kirk: -3

T18. Hideki Matsuyama: -3

T22. Harris English: -2

T22. Matt Fitrpatrick: -2

T22. Tom Kim: -2

T22. Sahith Theegala: -2

T22. Keegan Bradley: -2

T22. Justin Thomas: -2

T22. Cameron Young: -2

T29. Harold Varner III: -1

T29. Sepp Straka: -1

T29. Dustin Johnson: -1

T29. Scottie Scheffler: -1

T29. Tony Finau: -1

T29. Tommy Fleetwood: -1

T29. Abraham Ancer: -1

T29. Xander Schauffele: -1

T29. Sungjae Im: -1

T38. Mito Pereira: E

T38. Tyrell Hatton: E

T38. Max Homa: E

T38. Fred Couples: E

T38. Patrick Cantlay:E

T44. Taylor Moore: 1

T44. Si Woo Kim: 1

T44. Zach Johnson: 1

T44. Talor Gooch: 1

T44. Keith Mitchell: 1

T44. Seamus Power: 1

T50. JT Poston: 2

T50. Tiger Woods: 2

"Freddy is timeless" - Fans react to Fred Couples making the cut for the Masters

Fred Couples is one of the most successful golfers and currently plays in the PGA Tour Champions. Couples has won 64 professional events in his career and earned an exemption for the Masters as he won the green jacket in 1992.

The PGA Tour shared a post about Fred Couples making history in Augusta, Georgia. Fans appreciated the golfer and sent a congratulatory text in the comments section of the post shared by the officials.

They wrote:

"Freddy is timeless."

"Congratulations Fred for great career"

"Fred and Tiger pairing Saturday afternoon would be special."

"Making a cut in 6 decades - nearly impossible feat"

With a birdie on the 15th hole in the second round, Tiger Woods also qualified for the third round. The Masters is slated for its finale on Sunday, April 9, but it could be postponed depending on the weather conditions.

