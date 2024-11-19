Fred Couples set to make PNC Championship debut with stepson Hunter

American professional golfer Frederick Couples, popularly known as Fred Couples, has been fairly active on the PGA Tour Champions and even played at this year's Masters. In December, Couples is set to make his debut in The PNC Championship 2024.
On Monday, November 18, NUCLR Golf, via their X (formerly Twitter) handle, announced Fred Couples' participation in the championship. The post also mentioned that Couples will team up with his 16-year-old stepson, Hunter Hannemann.
"🚨#NEW: The PNC Championship announces that Fred Couples will make his debut at the tournament this December, alongside his 16 year old step son Hunter."
The PNC Championship is a one-of-a-kind event in which 20 Major Championship winners team up with a family member to play golf. This year's edition of the event will see professionals like Nelly Korda, Stewart Cink, Vijay Singh, and many others team up with their family members.
In 2024, Fred Couples played the Masters and competed in the PGA Tour Champions. Here is a detailed look at all his performances this year:
PGA Tour
Date: 4/11 - 4/14
- Event: Masters Tournament
- Course: Augusta National Golf Club
- Finish: Missed Cut 80-76 156 (+12)
PGA Tour Champions
Date: 1/18 - 1/20
- Event: Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai
- Course: Hualalai Resort Golf Club
- Finish: T37 70-68-76 214 (-2)
Date: 2/16 - 2/17
- Event: Chubb Classic
- Course: Tiburón Golf Club
- Finish: T21 73-67 140 (-4)
Date: 3/8 - 3/10
- Event: Cologuard Classic
- Course: La Paloma Country Club
- Finish: T43 71-68-72 211 (-2)
Date: 3/22 - 3/24
- Event: Hoag Classic
- Course: Newport Beach Country Club
- Finish; Withdrawn 69-39 108 (+2)
Date: 8/9 - 8/11
- Event: Boeing Classic
- Course: The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge
- Finish: T18 70-71-71 212 (-4)
Date: 9/20 - 9/22
- Event: PURE Insurance Championship
- Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
- Finish: T22 71-70-71 212 (-4)
Date: 10/4 - 10/6
- Event: Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS
- Course: Timuquana Country Club
- Finish: T28 71-73-67 211 (-5)
A look at the schedule for The PNC Championship 2024
Here is a look at the schedule for each day at The PNC Championship 2024:
Date: December 19th
- Day: Thursday
- Pro-Am Tournament (Open to Public)
- 7:00 AM
- Will Call & Admissions Opens and Shuttle Buses Start
- 8:00 AM
- Play begins on 1st & 10th tee
Date: December 20th
- Day: Friday
- Pro-Am Tournament (Open to Public)
- 7:00 AM
- Will Call & Admissions Opens and Shuttle Buses Start
- 8:00 AM
- Play begins on 1st & 10th tee
- 12:00 – 2:30 PM
- Live Broadcasting on Golf Channel
Date: December 21st
- Day: Saturday
- Round One (Open to Public)
- 7:00 AM
- Will Call & Admissions Opens and Shuttle Buses Start
- 7:30 AM
- Tournament play begins on 1st tee
- 1:00 – 2:30 PM
- Live Broadcasting on Golf Channel
- 2:30 – 4:00 PM
- Live Broadcasting on Peacock
- 4:00 – 6:00 PM
- Taped on NBC Broadcast
Date: December 22nd
- Day: Sunday
- Final Round (Open to Public)
- 8:00 AM
- Will Call & Admissions Opens and Shuttle Buses Start
- 9:00 AM
- Tournament Play begins on 1st tee
- 11:30 – 12:30 PM
- Live Broadcasting on Golf Channel
- 12:30 – 1:30 PM
- Live Broadcasting on Peacock
- 1:30 – 4:00 PM
- Live Broadcasting on NBC Broadcast
- Directly after Play
- Post-Round Ceremony