Fred Couples set to make PNC Championship debut with stepson Hunter

American professional golfer Frederick Couples, popularly known as Fred Couples, has been fairly active on the PGA Tour Champions and even played at this year's Masters. In December, Couples is set to make his debut in The PNC Championship 2024.

On Monday, November 18, NUCLR Golf, via their X (formerly Twitter) handle, announced Fred Couples' participation in the championship. The post also mentioned that Couples will team up with his 16-year-old stepson, Hunter Hannemann.

"🚨#NEW: The PNC Championship announces that Fred Couples will make his debut at the tournament this December, alongside his 16 year old step son Hunter."

You can check out the tweet about Fred Couples below:

The PNC Championship is a one-of-a-kind event in which 20 Major Championship winners team up with a family member to play golf. This year's edition of the event will see professionals like Nelly Korda, Stewart Cink, Vijay Singh, and many others team up with their family members.

In 2024, Fred Couples played the Masters and competed in the PGA Tour Champions. Here is a detailed look at all his performances this year:

PGA Tour

Date: 4/11 - 4/14

Event: Masters Tournament

Course: Augusta National Golf Club

Finish: Missed Cut 80-76 156 (+12)

PGA Tour Champions

Date: 1/18 - 1/20

Event: Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai

Course: Hualalai Resort Golf Club

Finish: T37 70-68-76 214 (-2)

Date: 2/16 - 2/17

Event: Chubb Classic

Course: Tiburón Golf Club

Finish: T21 73-67 140 (-4)

Date: 3/8 - 3/10

Event: Cologuard Classic

Course: La Paloma Country Club

Finish: T43 71-68-72 211 (-2)

Date: 3/22 - 3/24

Event: Hoag Classic

Course: Newport Beach Country Club

Finish; Withdrawn 69-39 108 (+2)

Date: 8/9 - 8/11

Event: Boeing Classic

Course: The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge

Finish: T18 70-71-71 212 (-4)

Date: 9/20 - 9/22

Event: PURE Insurance Championship

Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links

Finish: T22 71-70-71 212 (-4)

Date: 10/4 - 10/6

Event: Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS

Course: Timuquana Country Club

Finish: T28 71-73-67 211 (-5)

A look at the schedule for The PNC Championship 2024

Here is a look at the schedule for each day at The PNC Championship 2024:

Date: December 19th

Day: Thursday

Pro-Am Tournament (Open to Public)

7:00 AM

Will Call & Admissions Opens and Shuttle Buses Start

8:00 AM

Play begins on 1st & 10th tee

Date: December 20th

Day: Friday

Pro-Am Tournament (Open to Public)

7:00 AM

Will Call & Admissions Opens and Shuttle Buses Start

8:00 AM

Play begins on 1st & 10th tee

12:00 – 2:30 PM

Live Broadcasting on Golf Channel

Date: December 21st

Day: Saturday

Round One (Open to Public)

7:00 AM

Will Call & Admissions Opens and Shuttle Buses Start

7:30 AM

Tournament play begins on 1st tee

1:00 – 2:30 PM

Live Broadcasting on Golf Channel

2:30 – 4:00 PM

Live Broadcasting on Peacock

4:00 – 6:00 PM

Taped on NBC Broadcast

Date: December 22nd

Day: Sunday

Final Round (Open to Public)

8:00 AM

Will Call & Admissions Opens and Shuttle Buses Start

9:00 AM

Tournament Play begins on 1st tee

11:30 – 12:30 PM

Live Broadcasting on Golf Channel

12:30 – 1:30 PM

Live Broadcasting on Peacock

1:30 – 4:00 PM

Live Broadcasting on NBC Broadcast

Directly after Play

Post-Round Ceremony

