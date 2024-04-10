Fred Couples sounds off on LIV Golf and its format ahead of the Masters - “I don’t think I'll ever understand it”

Fred Couples has never been amused with LIV Golf. The ace golfer has once again slammed the breakaway tour. Taking shots at the Saudi-backed series and its format ahead of the Masters, the 64-year-old veteran said that he doesn’t think he’ll ‘ever understand it.’

Couples have been critical of LIV and its players in the past. The 1992 Masters winner on Tuesday admitted that some players on the series are “great.”

However, he added that it's “easy” to pick on the Greg Norman-led circuit’s format. He opined that LIV Golf isn’t “better” for golf and claimed that he finds it funny.

Speaking about LIV Golf at the Masters on Tuesday, Fred Couples said, as quoted by Sports Illustrated:

“I don’t think I'll ever understand it. Maybe I'll go to one and see what it's really, really like. I know how great they are as players. I get it all, and I get the 54 holes and you drive a cart to your tee and shotgun. That's easy to pick on. Sometimes I've picked on comments that people have made, and I've picked on comments that they talk about the Tour, which I've said I have now 44 years invested in…

"I don't want anyone picking on a tour that I think is very good. Now, everything can get better, but let me tell you, if the LIV Tour is better for golf, I'm missing something there. But again, I'm not here to bash them anymore. I'm going to see them all tonight, but I find it funny, and I find their golf very, very good.”

Fred Couples criticizes LIV Golf’s promo video for the Masters

Couples also took issue with LIV Golf’s promo video released last week ahead of the Masters. The video, made in Miami, had all 13 golfers traveling to Augusta, saying that they were coming for the green jacket. The veteran golfer ridiculed the idea and said that everyone at the competition was there for the win.

The 15-time PGA Tour winner said that he loves LIV players Dustin Johnson and Brooks Koepka but added that he doesn't want to hear them make claims regarding the 2024 Masters. He sais that the LIV Tour isn’t as good as the American circuit.

Fred Couples said:

“I mean, everyone at this tournament—you don’t think Ludvig Aberg wants to win the green jacket? Or (Tyrrell) Hatton?... I love DJ (Dustin Johnson). I love Brooks (Koepka). I don't know if they even comment on the LIV Tour. They just play golf. So please don't tell me the LIV Tour is as good as the PGA Tour. I don't want to hear it.”

While he slammed LIV and its players at the Masters, Couples used the same stage to boost PGA Tour stars.

Dubbing the Augusta National course “absolutely stunning,” the ace golfer said that players like Tiger Woods and Justin Thomas were in for the big run. He backed Woods for eyeing his sixth green jacket this week.