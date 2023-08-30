"Freddie has a big mouth" - Fans slam Fred Couples after Cam Young's snub from Ryder Cup team despite his assurance

Fans have criticized US Ryder Cup vice-captain Fred Couples after Cameron Young was left out of the squad for the upcoming biennial event, notwithstanding the former's assurance.

On Tuesday, August 29, US Ryder Cup captain Zach Johnson announced the captain's pick for the 2023 Ryder Cup. While Jordan Spieth, Sam Burns, Brooks Koepka, Rickie Fowler, Jordan Spieth, and Justin Thomas were picked, the likes of Lucas Glover, Keegan Bradley, and Cameron Young were overlooked despite having a better season than a couple of names who got picked.

Last month, Couples told his co-host George Downing during The Fred Couples Show on SiriusXM PGA Tour radio that Young would be in the Ryder Cup squad.

“Cam Young will be in Italy,” he said.

However, when the list was announced on Tuesday, the 26-year-old American's name was not on it. This didn't sit well with fans online. Many criticized the irresponsible comment from the US Ryder Cup squad's vice-captain and felt he shouldn't have given false hopes to the golfer.

Here's a look at some of the comments:

"Freddie has a big mouth"

"If I’m Cam I’m pissed… Freddy is just a vice captain but should’ve kept his word or kept his mouth shut"

"Just to be clear … it should have been can young and Keegan Bradley over JT and Sam Burns? Is that the move that would make EVERYONE happy? Because seems no one can agree on that."

"He must not be in the boys club anymore"

"What kind of vice captain goes on Sirius and starts blabbing his mouth?! Kick him off the tour! 🤭"

"At this point, nothing surprises me"

"Too bad he’s not a member of the Boys Club or he’d be a lock every year"

"Freddie looks pretty silly right now. The boyz club won in the end. Who cares about winning? It is all about a fun road trip for these clowns."

"Don’t make promises ya can’t keep"

"He may still be in Italy, just not playing golf"

"In all fairness, Cam Young still is free to go Italy in September."

"Well, that’s before his season took a nose dive and he didn’t get in on points."

"Very irresponsible on Freddie's behalf. Shame for Cam. Such a good dude. Just not Scottie or Jordan's best friend. These guys are so shallow."

"Couples, like Phil, always struck me as the sort of man who started sentences without knowing how he'd finish them. Some comment, Freddie, keep 'em coming."

"I know what was said," Zach Johnson says Fred Couple's comments were in jest after Cameron Young's Ryder Cup snub

During the press conference for the US Ryder Cup captain's pick announcement, Zach Johnson was asked about Fred Couples' past comments on Cameron Young's selection. Johnson said that he had spoken on the phone with those who were snubbed, including Young.

He was quoted as saying via Golf.com:

"It did keep me up at night having to make those phone calls, specifically Cam. Phenomenal player, better person. He was nothing but class.

"I know what was said, but I think that was a while back. It was kind of in jest. It is what it is.”