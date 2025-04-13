“Free Min Woo Lee”; “Golf has some of the dumbest rules” – Fans react to Aussie star getting penalized at the Masters

Fans reacted to Min Woo Lee getting a one-stroke penalty at the 2025 Masters. In the third round of the Major, on Saturday, the Aussie golfer had asked for assistance on the 13th hole.

However, the ball reportedly moved because of his action, which led to a one-stroke penalty, as per Rule 9.4b. The Masters confirmed that on X:

"Statement from Tournament Headquarters: On hole No. 13, Min Woo Lee asked for assistance after his ball moved on the fairway. It was determined his actions near the ball did cause it to move, and one penalty stroke was added to his score under Rule 9.4b."

Fans reacted to the penalty, criticizing the rule.

"FREE MIN WOO," one wrote.

"Golf has some of the dumbest rules in all of sports," another wrote.

"Dumb rules," one commented.

There were more fan reactions:

"Ridiculous, doesn’t the rule state that “if a player deliberately moves the ball”? Clearly wasn’t deliberate, he addressed the ball," one wrote.

"Bush league! They are trying to hold him back," another said.

"LET HIM COOK," one wrote.

A look into Min Woo Lee's performance at the Masters 2025

Min Woo Lee had a pretty tough time at the Augusta National this week. He made a bogey on the first hole on Thursday and carded a birdie on the second. He made another birdie on the front nine for an opening round of 1-under 71.

In the second round, Lee started with a double bogey on the first hole but followed that with back-to-back birdies. He again struggled on the par-3 fourth, making a bogey. Lee made two birdies and a bogey on the back nine for a round of even-par 72 to make the cut.

Min Woo Lee started the third round on Saturday with a birdie and bogey on the front nine but struggled on the back nine, making five bogeys for a five-over 77. He slipped down 26 spots on the leaderboard to settle for T48 position after 54 holes.

Meanwhile, Rory McIlroy played a third round of 66 to jump two spots on the leaderboard, finishing at 12-under to take the solo lead. Bryson DeChambeau finished second at 10-under following a round of 69.

