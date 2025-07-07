From Phil Mickelson to Rory McIlroy, list of golfers who have won the Genesis Scottish Open since 2013

The 2025 Genesis Scottish Open is set to tee off from July 10–13 at The Renaissance Club in Scotland. The event will see several of golf’s biggest stars return to action, including World No.1 Scottie Scheffler and World No.2 Rory McIlroy, both making their first start since the Travelers Championship.
McIlroy, who won the Scottish Open in 2023 with a score of 15-under-par, is back in the field as he looks to sharpen his game ahead of The Open. Defending champion Robert MacIntyre will also aim for a rare back-to-back victory after his 2024 win at 18-under-par.
Over the past decade, the Genesis Scottish Open has seen a variety of champions:
- 2024 – Robert MacIntyre
- 2023 – Rory McIlroy
- 2022 – Xander Schauffele
- 2021 – Min Woo Lee
- 2020 – Aaron Rai
- 2019 – Bernd Wiesberger
- 2018 – Brandon Stone
- 2017 – Rafa Cabrera-Bello
- 2016 – Alex Noren
- 2015 – Rickie Fowler
- 2014 – Justin Rose
- 2013 – Phil Mickelson
This year’s edition features another strong field preparing for the season’s final Major. With Scheffler chasing his fourth title of 2025 and McIlroy seeking momentum, the Renaissance Club promises plenty of drama.
What is the prize money purse for the Genesis Scottish Open?
The Genesis Scottish Open offers a total purse of $9 million as part of the DP World Tour’s Rolex Series. Co-sanctioned by the DP World Tour and PGA Tour, the event counts towards both the Race to Dubai Rankings and the FedExCup standings. It is also Scotland’s national open and marks the start of the DP World Tour’s Closing Swing.
Here’s the full prize money breakdown for the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open (per Golf Digest):
- Winner (1st) – $1,530,000
- 2nd – $990,000
- 3rd – $567,000
- 4th – $450,000
- 5th – $381,600
- 6th – $315,000
- 7th – $270,000
- 8th – $225,000
- 9th – $201,600
- 10th – $180,000
- 11th – $165,600
- 12th – $154,800
- 13th – $144,900
- 14th – $137,700
- 15th – $132,300
- 16th – $126,900
- 17th – $121,500
- 18th – $116,100
- 19th – $111,600
- 20th – $108,000
- 21st – $104,400
- 22nd – $101,700
- 23rd – $99,000
- 24th – $96,300
- 25th – $93,600
- 26th – $90,900
- 27th – $88,200
- 28th – $85,500
- 29th – $82,800
- 30th – $80,100
- 31st – $77,400
- 32nd – $74,700
- 33rd – $72,000
- 34th – $69,300
- 35th – $66,600
- 36th – $63,900
- 37th – $62,100
- 38th – $60,300
- 39th – $58,500
- 40th – $56,700
- 41st – $54,900
- 42nd – $53,100
- 43rd – $51,300
- 44th – $49,500
- 45th – $47,700
- 46th – $45,900
- 47th – $44,100
- 48th – $42,300
- 49th – $40,500
- 50th – $38,700
- 51st – $36,900
- 52nd – $35,100
- 53rd – $33,300
- 54th – $31,500
- 55th – $30,600
- 56th – $29,700
- 57th – $28,800
- 58th – $27,900
- 59th – $27,000
- 60th – $26,100
- 61st – $25,200
- 62nd – $24,300
- 63rd – $23,400
- 64th – $22,500
- 65th – $21,600
- 66th – $20,700
- 67th – $19,800
- 68th – $18,900
- 69th – $18,000
- 70th – $17,100