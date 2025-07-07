From Phil Mickelson to Rory McIlroy, list of golfers who have won the Genesis Scottish Open since 2013

The 2025 Genesis Scottish Open is set to tee off from July 10–13 at The Renaissance Club in Scotland. The event will see several of golf’s biggest stars return to action, including World No.1 Scottie Scheffler and World No.2 Rory McIlroy, both making their first start since the Travelers Championship.

McIlroy, who won the Scottish Open in 2023 with a score of 15-under-par, is back in the field as he looks to sharpen his game ahead of The Open. Defending champion Robert MacIntyre will also aim for a rare back-to-back victory after his 2024 win at 18-under-par.

Over the past decade, the Genesis Scottish Open has seen a variety of champions:

2024 – Robert MacIntyre

2023 – Rory McIlroy

2022 – Xander Schauffele

2021 – Min Woo Lee

2020 – Aaron Rai

2019 – Bernd Wiesberger

2018 – Brandon Stone

2017 – Rafa Cabrera-Bello

2016 – Alex Noren

2015 – Rickie Fowler

2014 – Justin Rose

2013 – Phil Mickelson

This year’s edition features another strong field preparing for the season’s final Major. With Scheffler chasing his fourth title of 2025 and McIlroy seeking momentum, the Renaissance Club promises plenty of drama.

What is the prize money purse for the Genesis Scottish Open?

The Genesis Scottish Open offers a total purse of $9 million as part of the DP World Tour’s Rolex Series. Co-sanctioned by the DP World Tour and PGA Tour, the event counts towards both the Race to Dubai Rankings and the FedExCup standings. It is also Scotland’s national open and marks the start of the DP World Tour’s Closing Swing.

Here’s the full prize money breakdown for the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open (per Golf Digest):

Winner (1st) – $1,530,000

– $1,530,000 2nd – $990,000

3rd – $567,000

4th – $450,000

5th – $381,600

6th – $315,000

7th – $270,000

8th – $225,000

9th – $201,600

10th – $180,000

11th – $165,600

12th – $154,800

13th – $144,900

14th – $137,700

15th – $132,300

16th – $126,900

17th – $121,500

18th – $116,100

19th – $111,600

20th – $108,000

21st – $104,400

22nd – $101,700

23rd – $99,000

24th – $96,300

25th – $93,600

26th – $90,900

27th – $88,200

28th – $85,500

29th – $82,800

30th – $80,100

31st – $77,400

32nd – $74,700

33rd – $72,000

34th – $69,300

35th – $66,600

36th – $63,900

37th – $62,100

38th – $60,300

39th – $58,500

40th – $56,700

41st – $54,900

42nd – $53,100

43rd – $51,300

44th – $49,500

45th – $47,700

46th – $45,900

47th – $44,100

48th – $42,300

49th – $40,500

50th – $38,700

51st – $36,900

52nd – $35,100

53rd – $33,300

54th – $31,500

55th – $30,600

56th – $29,700

57th – $28,800

58th – $27,900

59th – $27,000

60th – $26,100

61st – $25,200

62nd – $24,300

63rd – $23,400

64th – $22,500

65th – $21,600

66th – $20,700

67th – $19,800

68th – $18,900

69th – $18,000

70th – $17,100

