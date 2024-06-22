“Fuc*ing prick”: Ian Poulter hot mic moment captured at the LIV Golf Nashville event

Ian Poulter had a hot mic moment on the first day of LIV Golf Nashville. Poulter is currently participating in the LIV Golf event from June 21 to 23, 2024 at the Grove, College Grove in Tennessee. The total purse of the tournament is $25 million.

On the second shot of the 17th hole, Majesticks GC star Ian Poulter wasn't happy after taking his stroke. Poulter exclaimed:

"F—KING PRlCK!"

The 48-year-old English golfer had a decent first round at the tournament. He began the round with a bogey on the sixth hole and followed it with a birdie on the par-5 seventh. Poulter then notched another birdie on the tenth hole.

Poulter faced a hiccup on the 12th and 13th holes where he scored two consecutive bogeys. However, the setback was short-lived as he secured a birdie on the 16th and 18th holes.

Ian Poulter concluded the round with a score of even-par 71, securing a tie for 32nd place alongside Kalle Samooja, Harold Varner III, Brendan Steele, Jason Kokrak, Taylor Gooch, Matt Jones, Lucas Herbert and Kieran Vincent.

After the first day of LIV Golf Nashville, Abraham Ancer led the scoreboard with a score of 7-under 64. Tyrrell Hatton is second and John Catlin is third on the leaderboard. Recent US Open Champion Bryson DeChambeau is tied for fourth position with 4-under 67.

Jon Rahm returning after withdrawing in the middle of LIV Golf Houston after a left foot injury tied on the 20th position with a score of 1-under par.

A look at Ian Poulter's performance in 2024

Ian Polter joined LIV Golf in 2022. He finished in the 31st position in individual rankings in his first year. He followed with a 34th position in the second year with his best finish coming at LIV Golf London where he finished 11th in the individual rankings.

Ian Poulter has had another mediocre 2024 season so far. He has had one top-10 finish and two top-25 finishes in the year. He started with a T28 and T21 finish at LIV Golf Mayakoba and LIV Golf Las Vegas. He followed it with a T51 at Jeddah. His best performance came at LIV Golf Hong Kong where he finished in top-10 for the first time on the breakaway tour.

He comes to Nashville after a T46 finish at Houston and a T35 finish at Singapore. He is currently positioned 41st in the individual LIV Golf rankings this year. He will look to improve his performance from 31st in 2022 and 34th in 2023. He has four tournaments left after the Nashville event.

Let's take a look at Ian Poulter's performance in the 2024 season so far:

2024 LIV Tournaments

LIV Golf Mayakoba: T28 (74-68-71, 213, E) LIV Golf Las Vegas: T21 (70-69-67, 206, -4) LIV Golf Jeddah: 51 (70-73-71, 214, +4) LIV Golf Hong Kong: T8 (66-66-68, 200, -10) LIV Golf Miami: T29 (72-74-71, 217, +1) LIV Golf Adelaide: T52 (72-74-74, 220, +4) LIV Golf Singapore: T35 (70-68-73, 211, -2) LIV Golf Houston: T46 (67-72-79, 218, +2) LIV Golf Nashville: T32 (71, 71, E)