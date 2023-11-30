Full injury list of Tiger Woods’ Golf career explored

Tiger Woods is all set to return to the game of golf at the upcoming 2023 Hero World Challenge at the Albany Golf Club in The Bahamas. He is making a comeback after almost an eight month hiatus. He was last seen at the Augusta National in the 2023 Masters where he withdrew after two rounds due to his recurring post-traumatic arthritis.
However, year 2023 was not the first time when the 15-time major champion has faced injury concerns. His first injury dates back to 1994.
In a recent X (formerly known as Twitter) post by Golf Digest, an info-graphic image shows the list of injuries that Tiger Woods has suffered over the years.
Here is the list of injuries Woods has suffered over the years:
- 1994 - Two tumors and scar tissue removed
- 2002- Fluid drained and cysts removed
- 2006 - Injured Muscle in shoulder blade
- 2007 - Ruptured ACL
- 2008 - Surgery to repair cartilage
- 2008 - Surgery to repair ACL
- 2008 - Double stress fracture
- 2008 - Torn acrhilles tendon
- 2010 - Inflamed facet joint
- 2011 - Achilles strain
- 2011 - Reinjured arhilles tendon
- 2011 - MCL sprain
- 2012 - Restrain of archilles
- 2013 - Left elbow strain
- 2014 - Severe spasms
- 2014 - Surgery on pinched nerve
- 2014 - Microdisectomy surgery
- 2015 - Follow up surgery
- 2017 - Severe back spasms
- 2017 - Anterior lumbar fusion
- 2019 - Surgery to repair cartilage
- 2019 - Acute neck sprain
- 2019 - Oblique strain
- 2021 - Surgery to remove bone fragment
- 2021 - Fractured tibia and fibula
- 2021 - Surgery to insert screws
- 2023 - Surgery to fuse ankle
When will Tiger Woods tee off at the 2023 Hero World Challenge?
In the upcoming unofficial PGA Tour event, the 15-time major champion is paired alongside Justin Thomas. They will tee off at 11:52 a.m. ET at the Albany Golf Club in The Bahamas.
The 20 player field consists of current World No. 1 golfer Scottie Scheffler, defending champion Viktor Hovland, three of the four major champions of last season (PGA Championship winner Brooks Koepka excluded), Will Zalatoris, and Tiger Woods.
Below are the 2023 Hero World Challenge tee times and pairings (all times in ET):
- 10:46 a.m. - Brian Harman, Lucas Glover
- 10:57 a.m. - Cameron Young, Sepp Straka
- 11:08 a.m. - Tony Finau, Wyndham Clark
- 11:19 a.m. - Keegan Bradley, Rickie Fowler
- 11:30 a.m. - Matt Fitzpatrick, Justin Rose
- 11:41 a.m. - Sam Burns, Scottie Scheffler
- 11:52 a.m. - Tiger Woods, Justin Thomas
- 12:03 p.m. - Jason Day, Collin Morikawa
- 12:14 p.m. - Will Zalatoris, Jordan Spieth
- 12:25 p.m. - Max Homa, Viktor Hovland
The 2023 Hero World Challenge will commence on Thursday, November 30 and will be played through the weekend till Sunday, December 3. It will have a prize purse of $4.5 million and the winner will take home a paycheck of $1 million.