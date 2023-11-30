Full injury list of Tiger Woods’ Golf career explored

Tiger Woods is all set to return to the game of golf at the upcoming 2023 Hero World Challenge at the Albany Golf Club in The Bahamas. He is making a comeback after almost an eight month hiatus. He was last seen at the Augusta National in the 2023 Masters where he withdrew after two rounds due to his recurring post-traumatic arthritis.

However, year 2023 was not the first time when the 15-time major champion has faced injury concerns. His first injury dates back to 1994.

In a recent X (formerly known as Twitter) post by Golf Digest, an info-graphic image shows the list of injuries that Tiger Woods has suffered over the years.

Here is the list of injuries Woods has suffered over the years:

1994 - Two tumors and scar tissue removed

2002- Fluid drained and cysts removed

2006 - Injured Muscle in shoulder blade

2007 - Ruptured ACL

2008 - Surgery to repair cartilage

2008 - Surgery to repair ACL

2008 - Double stress fracture

2008 - Torn acrhilles tendon

2010 - Inflamed facet joint

2011 - Achilles strain

2011 - Reinjured arhilles tendon

2011 - MCL sprain

2012 - Restrain of archilles

2013 - Left elbow strain

2014 - Severe spasms

2014 - Surgery on pinched nerve

2014 - Microdisectomy surgery

2015 - Follow up surgery

2017 - Severe back spasms

2017 - Anterior lumbar fusion

2019 - Surgery to repair cartilage

2019 - Acute neck sprain

2019 - Oblique strain

2021 - Surgery to remove bone fragment

2021 - Fractured tibia and fibula

2021 - Surgery to insert screws

2023 - Surgery to fuse ankle

When will Tiger Woods tee off at the 2023 Hero World Challenge?

In the upcoming unofficial PGA Tour event, the 15-time major champion is paired alongside Justin Thomas. They will tee off at 11:52 a.m. ET at the Albany Golf Club in The Bahamas.

The 20 player field consists of current World No. 1 golfer Scottie Scheffler, defending champion Viktor Hovland, three of the four major champions of last season (PGA Championship winner Brooks Koepka excluded), Will Zalatoris, and Tiger Woods.

Below are the 2023 Hero World Challenge tee times and pairings (all times in ET):

10:46 a.m. - Brian Harman, Lucas Glover

10:57 a.m. - Cameron Young, Sepp Straka

11:08 a.m. - Tony Finau, Wyndham Clark

11:19 a.m. - Keegan Bradley, Rickie Fowler

11:30 a.m. - Matt Fitzpatrick, Justin Rose

11:41 a.m. - Sam Burns, Scottie Scheffler

11:52 a.m. - Tiger Woods, Justin Thomas

12:03 p.m. - Jason Day, Collin Morikawa

12:14 p.m. - Will Zalatoris, Jordan Spieth

12:25 p.m. - Max Homa, Viktor Hovland

The 2023 Hero World Challenge will commence on Thursday, November 30 and will be played through the weekend till Sunday, December 3. It will have a prize purse of $4.5 million and the winner will take home a paycheck of $1 million.