'Full Swing' creator makes big statement about Scottie Scheffler's infamous arrest - "We were so lucky, we already had cameras"

Full Swing is back with its new season, and this time, it will also feature the infamous arrest of Scottie Scheffler. The popular golf docuseries is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on February 25; ahead of that, its executive producer, Chad Mumm, opened up about the upcoming season.

In the recent episode of Dan on Golf, he reflected on the time when Scottie Scheffler was arrested outside the Valhalla Golf Course in May 2024. The arrest was captured on camera as the filming for Full Swing was ongoing. Speaking of Scheffler's arrest, Mumm said (via Sketch.com):

“We were so lucky, we already had cameras in the room. We were following Rory that day, so one of our field teams was already in the locker room at about 5:30 a.m. that morning… they got to see inside the locker room as all the players found out, kind of in real-time.

"And I think everybody had the exact same reaction. The first reaction is like, ‘This can’t be real.’ And then the second is like, ‘Who?’ Of all the players in the entire world, you know, you would never expect it to be Scottie," he added.

For the unversed, while heading to tee off for the second round of the 2024 PGA Championship, Scottie Scheffler had reportedly injured an officer on duty. He was detained by the police outside the Valhalla Golf Course and was charged with second-degree assault, reckless driving, and also third-degree criminal mischief. However, the charges were later dropped.

What to expect from Full Swing Season 3 in addition to Scottie Scheffler's arrest?

The first two seasons of Full Swing were pretty popular among golf fans, and following their success, the creators are back with another season of the golf reality show. There will be plenty of stories in the upcoming season, including Scottie Scheffler's arrest and other major events.

The third season will feature Rory McIlroy's chase to win a Major in a decade and his unfortunate loss at the 2024 U.S. Open. Fans can also expect to see LIV golfer Bryson DeChambeau winning his second Major at Pinehurst No. 2 Golf Course, along with behind-the-scenes stories from the Paris Olympics and the Presidents Cup.

Here is the release from Netflix, which talks about Full Swing Season 3 (via Golf Week):

"Season three brings even more drama, with a lens on Scottie Scheffler's history-making run, Rory McIlroy's emotional rollercoaster in and out of competition, Bryson DeChambeau's evolution from anti-hero to fan favorite and Keegan Bradley's quest to write his own redemption arc from last year's dramatic letdown."

Full Swing's third season will feature some big names in the golf world, including rising star Ludvig Åberg, Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, Bryson DeChambeau, Wyndham Clark, Sahith Theegala, Rickie Fowler, Justin Thomas, Shane Lowry, Min Woo Lee, and Tony Finau, among others.

