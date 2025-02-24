Full Swing Season 3: Where to watch?

Full Swing, the hit golf docuseries, is back for a third season this month. On February 25, the 2024 season, which was pretty impactful for the sport as a whole, will be front and center. Where can fans get a look at all the content?

Where does Full Swing Season 3 air?

Full Swing Season 3 will be exclusively available on Netflix. The same was true of the first two seasons and will presumably be true of all seasons that follow season three. As long as it's a Netflix original, it can't be available elsewhere.

Netflix originals pretty much remain on Netflix forever. The original movies might make it into theaters for a while, like Glass Onion or Hit Man, but they land on Netflix for streaming and stay there.

The shows don't ever go elsewhere. If it's created by Netflix, it's staying there. That is how they retain such a strong subscriber base, therefore, Full Swing is highly unlikely to go to any other platform. It will drop on Netflix on Tuesday (February 25). It is the only official location for the hit golf docuseries.

Other shows that land on Netflix have limited contracts and they expire. That allows the series to bounce around, but that doesn't apply to Netflix's original series. If you want to watch Full Swing, you need to have a Netflix subscription.

Neal Shipley is to be featured on Full Swing (Image via Imagn)

The show is expected to have a detailed look at some of the biggest stories from last year, including Scottie Scheffler's arrest amid a dominant year, Keegan Bradley's Ryder Cup redemption, Bryson DeChambeau's shocking US Open win, and his hand in the growth for golf on YouTube, and so much more.

All episodes should drop at once, meaning golf fans can binge-watch while they wait for the next PGA Tour event, the Cognizant Classic, on Thursday. Presumably, events from this year could be featured in Season 4, so fans can also be on the lookout for that.

Producer Chad Mumm mentioned that Shipley is an intriguing character and "is going to really stand out to people" in the third season (via GolfWRX):

"I think the big breakout stars…Neal Shipley in episode one is going to really stand out to people. We sort of internally thought of Neal as the closest to like season one Joel Dahmen as a character and in some ways…even more relatable because he’s just like a college kid. Right? And you know, who among us like wouldn’t fantasize about being a college kid who ends up paired with Tiger on Sunday at the Masters? And Neal is just a very honest and funny person in general. And he’s just an interesting character. You go from his college dorm with his five roommates, basically to, you know, Butler Cabin, in like a couple of weeks. Pretty cool. I really think Neal going to be a breakout star."

Interestingly, Sweden's Ludvig Aberg, who turned pro in 2023, is also someone who is expected to get a lot of exposure through Full Swing Season 3. Aberg recently delivered a stellar show and clinched the Genesis Invitational.

