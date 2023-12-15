“Fun beyond our own little world” – Tiger Woods opens up on his past PNC Championship experiences with son Charlie

Tiger Woods is set to tee off at the PNC Championship 2023 on Saturday (December 16). The ace golfer returns to the competition with his son Charlie for the fourth straight year. Ahead of the event, the 15-time major champion recalled the experience of playing with his son in the past.

Team Woods is currently at the Ritz Carlton Golf Club. Speaking on the Bridgestone Golf Podcast, Tiger recalled that he played the PNC Championship with his son for the first time during the COVID-19 pandemic. The 47-year-old noted that there was “no one out there,” which led to him and his son having ‘fun beyond their little world.’

Furthermore, Tiger recalled that Charlie got his introduction with tour players, past and present, for the first time at the event. He noted that his son had the chance to listen to Lee Trevino speak about golf during the outing.

Speaking about his past experiences with Charlie at the PNC Championship on the Bridgestone Golf Podcast, Tiger Woods said:

“We first played during Covid. There was no one out there. So, we were having fun beyond our own little world. And he (Charlie) got to introduced to Tour players, past and present. I get a kick out of listening to Lee Trevino talk golf ball, call golf ball shots, swings everything. I just sit there and just listen. But Charlie got a chance to listen to him, he got a chance to ask a few questions and see the difference in generations.”

Tiger went on to laud the parent-child format of the PNC Championship. The PGA Tour legend stated that he is having “an absolute blast” playing with Charlie.

He added:

“But I think that, over all the years, from the year that I first watched the father-son to where it is now, the parent-child, the mannerisms are so cool to watch. Not just the way they walk, the swings, the swing rehearsals, the waggles, the leg crossing. It's just so neat to be part of. And Charlie and I have had just an absolute blast doing it.”

Tiger and Charlie Woods’ past PNC Championship outings

Team Woods will go up once again at the PNC Championship this weekend. Despite playing three times, the father-son duo is yet to win in the competition. Tiger and Charlie made their competitive debut as a team in 2020. They finished solo seventh on the leaderboard.

Notably, Tiger and Charlie’s best outing was recorded in 2021. They made 11 consecutive birdies, before falling short in the final round. The Woods lost to John Daly and his son John Daly II by just one stroke.

The duo had a forgettable outing last year. Tiger and Charlie finished T8 alongside the pairing of Jordan Spieth and his father, Shawn. Vijay Singh and his son Qass lifted the trophy last year.

It is pertinent to note Tiger and Charlie are currently the favorites to claim the title this weekend. The duo comes into the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club event at 11/4 odds, according to UniBet. It’ll be interesting to see how they fare against the competition.