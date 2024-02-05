Viktor Hovland announced this Monday (February 5), his withdrawal from the WM Phoenix Open and has set off many alarms in the golf world. The WM Phoenix Open would be played next weekend at the Stadium Course at TPC Scottsdale.

For fans, it did not go unnoticed that both Tyrrell Hatton and Adrian Meronk withdrew from PGA Tour tournaments, hours before officially announcing their move to LIV Golf. Something similar was done by Jon Rahm at the end of 2023.

For this reason, fans have raised all kinds of speculations on social networks, about the causes of Viktor Hovland's withdrawal from the Arizona tournament. More than a few are convinced that he is on his way to LIV Golf.

"Future Cleeks co captain," one fan said.

"Vik to Liv confirmed," another fan remarked.

"welcome to the future of golf," a third fan said.

Here are a few more fan reactions:

The reason for Viktor Hovland's withdrawal from the WM Phoenix Open has not been officially confirmed. The Norwegian was not the only player to withdraw, as Davis Riley did the same, while Thorbjørn Olesen and Jorge Campillo withdrew from the list of alternates.

This brought some changes to the tournament field. Ryan Fox replaced Davis Riley, while Victor Perez came in for Viktor Hovland. Alexander Björk is currently first on the list of alternates.

Why are fans linking Viktor Hovland's withdrawal with an alleged move to LIV Golf?

Viktor Hovland is one of the best players in the world today, and it's no secret that LIV Golf is interested in signing him. Flushing It went so far as to report during the fall that the Norwegian would have been offered to become co-captain of the Cleeks GC, the team that eventually welcomed Adrian Meronk.

However, Hovland then declined to move to the circuit backed financially by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF). Explaining his decision, this is what he said (via Golf Monthly):

“You actually have to think about what alternatives are out there. What is best for me...? I’m not such a fan of, for example, playing without a cut... There is something about it that makes your game a little sharper. If I had gone to LIV, I don't think I would have become a better golfer. And then it is, in a way, end of discussion."

Hovland began the season playing three rounds in the 60s at The Sentry, finishing T22 with a score of 21 under. He did not fare as well at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he could only finish T58 with a score of 3 under (this tournament was shortened to 54 holes due to inclement weather).

The previous season was the best of Hovland's career so far. The Norwegian won three PGA Tour official tournaments, including two in a row during the playoffs. This helped him win the FedEx Cup and climb to No. 4 in the world rankings.