Gareth Bale and Steph Curry are linking up in golf. They're not partnering for basketball, the sport Curry is currently playing, or soccer, the sport Bale recently retired from. Rather, they're joining forces to help grow golf. It's one that neither pursued as a career, but it's a sport they're both passionate about nonetheless.

Underrated Golf is an organization that Curry started and it aims to bring competitive golf to diverse areas where the sport isn't so accessible. Now, Bale joins former Ladies European Tour player and Sky Sports presenter Henni Koyack as an ambassador.

According to Golf Monthly, Bale is honored to be a part of this organization:

“It’s an honor to join Stephen Curry and his Underrated Golf European Tour as ambassador as they expand their presence internationally this year. I’ve admired the work the tour has done in the U.S. to grow the game of golf, a sport I love and believe in the vast opportunities it provides," he said in a statement.

He added that it's a passion of his to be able to influence the youth of Wales, his home country:

“My role as an ambassador allows me to fuse my enthusiasm for the sport with my passion for creating multi-faced sports opportunities for youth within Wales, and I look forward to seeing the young athletes’ skills when they step out on the greens at Walton Heath this May," Bale added.

This is not the first time Bale has sought to bring golf to this area. He has also hosted the Gareth Bale Festival of Sport and Golf Championship, so golf is clearly something he'd like to see become much more prominent in his country. Bale will help recruit golfers to Underrated Golf's tournaments as well as provide them with guidance.

The first tournament for Underrated Golf will be at Walton Heath. As many as 96 players from Europe will head to London to compete in the 36-hole two-day tournament.

Gareth Bale 'still learning' golf according to Rory McIlroy

When Gareth Bale participates in golf tournaments, he comes in with a handicap. This is often applied to non-professional golfers to sort of even the field out. If they're good golfers, the handicap is lower. Rory McIlroy believes Bale can get to no handicap eventually, but he's not there yet.

Gareth Bale is still learning the golf game

McIlroy said that Bale is still learning some parts of the game (via Goal.com):

"Gareth Bale – he has the potential to get to scratch [a handicap of zero], the way he hits the ball he could be a scratch player, but he’s only played for the last few years. There is a difference between being able to hit the golf ball well and getting yourself around the golf course and managing your game – that’s the part he’s learning now," he said.

That's pretty high praise from a former World No. 1 and one of the top golfers in today's era. Even though Gareth Bale has a ways to go in McIlroy's eyes, the Irishman is confident he can get there.