Gareth Bale LIV Golf memes take over internet as international footballer announces retirement

Real Madrid legend Gareth Bale announced his retirement at the age of 33 on January 9. Fans were shocked by the announcement and undoubtedly wonder what the future holds for the Welsh star.

It's no surprise that Bale is into golf, and his love for the game can convince him to make a career in it.

Fans are hoping that Bale will probably venture into golf after retirement. Amidst all this, the news went viral online, with people saying Gareth will join the newly formed LIV Golf Series.

There were hundreds of tweets from his fans, saying:

"So Bale is going to be transitioning to LIV Golf right?"

"Gareth Bale retiring from taking penalties to join LIV Golf."

The conversation was not limited to the fans. Even experts took a jab at his retirement. Bloomberg journalist Vincent Lee commented:

"Waiting for LIV Golf to pay some crazy money to Gareth Bale to play a few rounds of golf."

Meanwhile, @jonnyrmcfaralne jotted:

"LIV Golf's next big name? What a player he was in his pomp. Surely amongst the greatest Brits to ever play the game."

Announcing his retirement, the footballer shared a post on his social media account, saying:

"Thanks to all my former clubs, it's time for the next stage of my life."

In response, one user posted a picture of Bale playing golf with a caption, saying:

"The next stage."

🏆



The next stage:

It is pertinent to note that Gareth Bale is one of the most successful players in the world and was named Welsh Footballer of the Year six times.

"What a player. What a career" - Fans react to Gareth Bale's retirement

Gareth Bale has been blessed with the most impressive career. He made his senior year debut with Wales at 17, becoming the youngest player at the time to join the team.

Having earned 111 caps and scored 41 international goals, Bale enlisted as the most-capped player in Wales and became the all-time top goalscorer. He was pivotal in Welsh qualifying for the FIFA World Cup in 2022.

His retirement has been a shock to football fans, and over the past two days, social media pages have been overloaded with people talking about his future endeavors.

Italian football journalist Fabrizio Romano paid tribute to the star and posted the news about his retirement on Twitter. In the comments section of the post, fans wrote:

"What a player. What a career."

Fabrizio Romano



"Thanks to all my former clubs, it's time for the next stage of my life". Gareth Bale retires from professional football. The decision has been made and announced.

"Best of luck for the future, Bale."

People talked about Gareth's legacy and said:

"Man won 5 Champions league. A big legend in the world of football. I will always rate him more than Messi and Neymar. Put your 5 UCL on the table."

Man won 5 champions league. A big legend in world football. I will always rate him more than Messi and Neymar. Put your 5 UCL on the table

"665 games, 226 goals, 161 assist and 22 trophies. Gareth Bale is never spoke about with the greats, but he produced magic on his day. The end of a glittering career, wish him well in his retirement."

Raphael Wilson



Gareth Bale is never spoke about with the greats, but he produced magic on his day.



The end of a glittering career, wish him well in his retirement.



665 games, 226 goals, 161 assist and 22 trophies.

Gareth Bale is an avid golf fan. However, during the World Cup, he had to limit his time on the greens to focus on football. It now seems like he has plenty of hours to focus on golf.

