Garry Koch and Roger Maltbie set to return to NBC Broadcast for 50th anniversary of Players Championship

The upcoming 2024 Players Championship will commemorate its 50th year as a PGA Tour event. Scheduled from March 14 to March 17, the annual golf tournament will take place at the Players Stadium Course.
To enhance the occasion, sportscaster Garry Koch and on-course analyst Roger Maltbie will join the NBC broadcast. Maltbie, as usual, will provide on-course reporting. He will be on hand to offer analysis for the rounds on Thursday and Friday. Furthermore, Koch will join the broadcast booth alongside Kevin Kisner and Mike Tirico.
PGA Tour took to X (formerly Twitter) to share the news:
Tommy Roy, NBC Sports’ lead golf producer, highlighted how Roger Maltbie and Gary Koch have announced some of the most memorable moments in golf at past editions of the Players Championship.
Roy said (via PGA Tour):
"Roger Maltbie and Gary Koch have called some of the most iconic moments at THE PLAYERS Championship throughout the past three decades and having them on next week’s broadcasts is a great way for NBC Sports to celebrate the 50th anniversary of THE PLAYERS."
Fans can catch the live updates and coverage of the entire event by tuning in to NBC, Golf Channel or Peacock.
A look into the upcoming Players Championship field
The upcoming Players Championship will have some of the biggest names on its roster. This includes Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Viktor Hovland Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Thomas, among others.
Here is the complete list of golfers participating in the Players Championship:
- Åberg, Ludvig
- Hossler, Beau
- Putnam, Andrew
- Alexander, Tyson
- Hovland, Viktor
- Rai, Aaron
- An, Byeong Hun
- Hubbard, Mark
- Ramey, Chad
- Baddeley, Aaron
- Hughes, Mackenzie
- Reavie, Chez
- Bezuidenhout, Christiaan
- Im, Sungjae
- Riley, Davis
- Bhatia, Akshay
- Jaeger, Stephan
- Rodgers, Patrick
- Björk, Alexander
- Kim, Chan
- Rose, Justin
- Blair, Zac
- Kim, Michael
- Ryder, Sam
- Bradley, Keegan
- Kim, S.H.
- Schauffele, Xander
- Bramlett, Joseph
- Kim, Si Woo
- Scheffler, Scottie
- Buckley, Hayden
- Kim, Tom
- Schenk, Adam
- Burns, Sam
- Kirk, Chris
- Schmid, Matti
- Cantlay, Patrick
- Kitayama, Kurt
- Scott, Adam
- Clark, Wyndham
- Knapp, Jake
- Shelton, Robby
- Cole, Eric
- Kohles, Ben
- Sigg, Greyson
- Conners, Corey
- Kuchar, Matt
- Silverman, Ben
- Dahmen, Joel
- Laird, Martin
- Simpson, Webb
- Davis, Cam
- Lashley, Nate
- Skinns, David
- Day, Jason
- Lee, K.H.
- Smalley, Alex
- Detry, Thomas Lee,
- Min Woo
- Spaun, J.J.
- Duncan, Tyler
- Lipsky, David
- Spieth, Jordan
- Dunlap, Nick
- List, Luke
- Stallings, Scott
- Echavarria, Nico
- Lower, Justin
- Stanger, Jimmy
- Eckroat, Austin
- Lowry, Shane
- Stevens, Sam
- English, Harris
- MacIntyre, Robert
- Straka, Sepp
- Finau, Tony
- Malnati, Peter
- Streelman, Kevin
- Fleetwood, Tommy
- Matsuyama, Hideki
- Suh, Justin
- Fowler, Rickie
- McCarthy, Denny
- Svensson, Adam
- Fox, Ryan
- McIlroy, Rory
- Tarren, Callum
- Ghim, Doug
- McNealy, Maverick
- Taylor, Ben
- Glover, Lucas
- Merritt, Troy
- Taylor, Nick
- Griffin, Ben
- Mitchell, Keith
- Theegala, Sahith
- Grillo, Emiliano
- Molinari, Francesco
- Thomas, Justin
- Hadley, Chesson
- Montgomery, Taylor
- Thompson, Davis
- Hadwin, Adam
- Moore, Ryan
- Todd, Brendon
- Hall, Harry
- Moore, Taylor
- Valimaki, Sami
- Hardy, Nick
- Morikawa, Collin
- van Rooyen, Erik
- Harman, Brian
- Murray, Grayson
- Villegas, Camilo
- Henley, Russell
- NeSmith, Matt
- Wallace, Matt
- Higgo, Garrick
- Noren, Alex
- Woodland, Gary
- Hisatsune, Ryo
- Norrman, Vincent
- Wu, Brandon
- Hodges, Lee
- Novak, Andrew
- Wu, Dylan
- Hoffman, Charley
- Pan, C.T.
- Young, Cameron
- Hoge, Tom
- Pavon, Matthieu
- Young, Carson
- Højgaard, Nicolai
- Pendrith, Taylor
- Yu, Kevin
- Homa, Max
- Poston, J.T.
- Yuan, Carl
- Horschel, Billy
- Power, Seamus
- Zalatoris, Will.