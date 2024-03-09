Garry Koch and Roger Maltbie set to return to NBC Broadcast for 50th anniversary of Players Championship

The upcoming 2024 Players Championship will commemorate its 50th year as a PGA Tour event. Scheduled from March 14 to March 17, the annual golf tournament will take place at the Players Stadium Course.

To enhance the occasion, sportscaster Garry Koch and on-course analyst Roger Maltbie will join the NBC broadcast. Maltbie, as usual, will provide on-course reporting. He will be on hand to offer analysis for the rounds on Thursday and Friday. Furthermore, Koch will join the broadcast booth alongside Kevin Kisner and Mike Tirico.

PGA Tour took to X (formerly Twitter) to share the news:

Tommy Roy, NBC Sports’ lead golf producer, highlighted how Roger Maltbie and Gary Koch have announced some of the most memorable moments in golf at past editions of the Players Championship.

Roy said (via PGA Tour):

"Roger Maltbie and Gary Koch have called some of the most iconic moments at THE PLAYERS Championship throughout the past three decades and having them on next week’s broadcasts is a great way for NBC Sports to celebrate the 50th anniversary of THE PLAYERS."

Fans can catch the live updates and coverage of the entire event by tuning in to NBC, Golf Channel or Peacock.

A look into the upcoming Players Championship field

The upcoming Players Championship will have some of the biggest names on its roster. This includes Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Viktor Hovland Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Thomas, among others.

Here is the complete list of golfers participating in the Players Championship:

Åberg, Ludvig

Hossler, Beau

Putnam, Andrew

Alexander, Tyson

Hovland, Viktor

Rai, Aaron

An, Byeong Hun

Hubbard, Mark

Ramey, Chad

Baddeley, Aaron

Hughes, Mackenzie

Reavie, Chez

Bezuidenhout, Christiaan

Im, Sungjae

Riley, Davis

Bhatia, Akshay

Jaeger, Stephan

Rodgers, Patrick

Björk, Alexander

Kim, Chan

Rose, Justin

Blair, Zac

Kim, Michael

Ryder, Sam

Bradley, Keegan

Kim, S.H.

Schauffele, Xander

Bramlett, Joseph

Kim, Si Woo

Scheffler, Scottie

Buckley, Hayden

Kim, Tom

Schenk, Adam

Burns, Sam

Kirk, Chris

Schmid, Matti

Cantlay, Patrick

Kitayama, Kurt

Scott, Adam

Clark, Wyndham

Knapp, Jake

Shelton, Robby

Cole, Eric

Kohles, Ben

Sigg, Greyson

Conners, Corey

Kuchar, Matt

Silverman, Ben

Dahmen, Joel

Laird, Martin

Simpson, Webb

Davis, Cam

Lashley, Nate

Skinns, David

Day, Jason

Lee, K.H.

Smalley, Alex

Detry, Thomas Lee,

Min Woo

Spaun, J.J.

Duncan, Tyler

Lipsky, David

Spieth, Jordan

Dunlap, Nick

List, Luke

Stallings, Scott

Echavarria, Nico

Lower, Justin

Stanger, Jimmy

Eckroat, Austin

Lowry, Shane

Stevens, Sam

English, Harris

MacIntyre, Robert

Straka, Sepp

Finau, Tony

Malnati, Peter

Streelman, Kevin

Fleetwood, Tommy

Matsuyama, Hideki

Suh, Justin

Fowler, Rickie

McCarthy, Denny

Svensson, Adam

Fox, Ryan

McIlroy, Rory

Tarren, Callum

Ghim, Doug

McNealy, Maverick

Taylor, Ben

Glover, Lucas

Merritt, Troy

Taylor, Nick

Griffin, Ben

Mitchell, Keith

Theegala, Sahith

Grillo, Emiliano

Molinari, Francesco

Thomas, Justin

Hadley, Chesson

Montgomery, Taylor

Thompson, Davis

Hadwin, Adam

Moore, Ryan

Todd, Brendon

Hall, Harry

Moore, Taylor

Valimaki, Sami

Hardy, Nick

Morikawa, Collin

van Rooyen, Erik

Harman, Brian

Murray, Grayson

Villegas, Camilo

Henley, Russell

NeSmith, Matt

Wallace, Matt

Higgo, Garrick

Noren, Alex

Woodland, Gary

Hisatsune, Ryo

Norrman, Vincent

Wu, Brandon

Hodges, Lee

Novak, Andrew

Wu, Dylan

Hoffman, Charley

Pan, C.T.

Young, Cameron

Hoge, Tom

Pavon, Matthieu

Young, Carson

Højgaard, Nicolai

Pendrith, Taylor

Yu, Kevin

Homa, Max

Poston, J.T.

Yuan, Carl

Horschel, Billy

Power, Seamus

Zalatoris, Will.