Gary Player claims Rory McIlroy will win The Masters because he does a 400 lbs deadlift

Gary Player has given his verdict on the 2025 Masters. And looks like he, too, wants Rory McIlroy to complete his career Grand Slam this year. The legendary South African golfer, at a press conference ahead of Honorary Starts, listed reasons why McIlroy should win the Masters this year.

First, Gary Player praised Rory McIlroy's game. He said that McIlroy has a great swing and is likely the best candidate to win the event right now. Moreover, Player highlighted that McIlroy can deadlift 400 pounds. Player was impressed by the 35-year-old's feat, and his statement reflects his feelings.

"I think Rory McIlroy will win the Masters this year, and I hope he does because it would give golf a great boost to have another winner of the Grand Slam. He has the best swing in golf without a question. He's the fittest golfer. He does a dead lift of 400 pounds. I don't know if you're aware of what a deadlift is. 400 pounds. If you do 100 pounds, it's exceptional," Gary Player said.

Moreover, Player also discussed Rory McIlroy's performance at Augusta National. After all, the Northern Irish have a great track record on this course. The Black Knight also explained why now is the ideal time for McIlroy to complete his career Grand Slam.

The 35-year-old has come close to winning the Masters several times. Meanwhile, Scottie Scheffler, the defending champion, appears to be in good shape as well. So, if Rory McIlroy wants to win the Masters, Scheffler is the player he should keep an eye on.

Apart from Gary Player, other honorary starters also vouch for Rory McIlroy

The Masters - Round One - Source: Getty

The 2025 Masters featured Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus and Tom Watson as honorary starters. They took the first shot at this year's first major, after which the event continued. Interestingly, when it came to predicting the winner of this year's Masters, all three vouched for the same player.

Tom Watson explained that his gut feelings support McIlroy, saying at the same press conference:

"I just have a git feeling that Rory is the guy that's going to win this week. That's the bottom line. That's my gut feeling."

Jack Nicklaus also said the same thing:

"Well, ditto. Okay, move on."

Fans were surprised when Gary Player, 89, was announced as the honorary starter. Player, along with Nicklaus and Watson, took the first shot of the tournament on Thursday, at 7:30 a.m. Eastern time. Meanwhile, Rory McIlroy's first round is set to begin at 10:15 a.m.

