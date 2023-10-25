Gary Player-designed course worth $31,000,000 in New Jersey up for sale 

Gary Player is considered one of the greatest golfers of all time. The South African retired golfer earned nine Major championships on the regular tour and won several other trophies. However, one of his prized creations was the TPC Jasna Polana golf course situated in New Jersey.

The esteemed golf course is up for sale and the owners are currently accepting bids for the PGA Tour venue. Interestingly, the 222-acre estate was built on the property once owned by Johnson & Johnson's pharmaceutical heir.

Gary Player was asked to design a vintage golf course on the estate and the property was later turned into a clubhouse. The former golfer's design was applauded by many around the world. Additionally, when the course opened in 1998, it was regarded for its beauty instead of its holes.

The former PGA Tour venue was regarded as one of its type. However, currently, it is for sale and valued at around $31 million.

Interestingly, there are also rumours of the golf course and the clubhouse being turned into commercial housing where 75 homes can be built according to current zoning rules. Gary Player regarded the course as one of his prized creations and now, it is on its way to being turned into a housing complex.

Gary Player makes a stern remark regarding the potential PGA Tour-LIV Golf merger

Currently, the PGA Tour and LIV Golf have been embroiled in a massive controversy where many prominent golfers have chosen their sides. Recently, there was talk of a merger between both the powerhouse leagues and Gary Player supports that.

Additionally, the golf legend also wants the government to stay out of sports amidst the increasing tensions.

Player recently spoke to CNBC regarding the proposed merger and also gave his take on the controversial situation.

“We’ve got to get governments to stay out of sport. It’s absolutely vital. Let sports bodies stick to sports and politicians should stick to politics.”

Player added, via CNBC:

“With getting together now, the players will have more money to play for forever, whereas it might not have gone on forever.”

Although Gary Player doesn't play professional golf anymore, he is an ambassador for the Saudi energy company Aramco. He was also the former ambassador for Golf Saudi, an organization which was built to promote golf in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.