Gary Woodland opens up about regaining focus and relearning movements after brain surgery - “Body wasn't moving very well”

Gary Woodland is currently at the Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades for The Genesis Invitational 2024. The 39-year-old golfer, who underwent surgery to remove brain tumors five months ago, shot a 1-under 70 on Thursday and settled for T28 at the end of round 1. Following this opening round, the 2019 US Open champion stated that he’s worked hard the past few months to regain focus and relearn skills and movements.

Woodland, who returned to competitive golf last month with the Sony Open, received one of the four sponsors exemptions for the signature event. At the event, Woodland said that rebuilding his golf swing and relearning movements have “been a process” after the brain surgery. He stated that his “body wasn't moving very well the last couple months” and he had to rewatch his swings and learn again.

Speaking about his game after brain surgery, Gary Woodland said in his post-round flash interview on Thursday (1:56):

“That's been a process. Butch (Harmon) has been huge in that step, Mike Walker short game guy and then my caddie. It's been a community we've all been talking and trying to figure out. The body wasn't moving very well the last couple months. And last week, missing the cut (at Phoenix Open), I was talking going through the swing, sent some videos to Butch, and we figured some things out. And today I saw some shots, I just haven't seen in a long long time."

Furthermore, the PGA Tour star stated that he is regaining focus in the game, after a while.

Gary Woodland said:

"It's coming. After I got home from Tory Pines I had a rough week, off week. It just wasn't there. Didn't feel like myself again, which was frustrating. I left the golf course on Tuesday last week. My team's starting to talk a lot and communicate if they see something.

My caddie's been great. Making me go home and I had to go in a dark room for a couple hours and he forced me to take a day off. It's hard for me. I want to get out and work and we just got to monitor that a little bit still, which is frustrating. But today was a big step for me in the right direction."

Gary Woodland's 2024 season so far

Gary Woodland hasn’t had the best of starts to the 2024 PGA Tour season. The 39-year-old returned to the competitive field at the Sony Open. He received a big welcome, coming on the field only four months after his brain surgery. Despite the fanfare, the golfer only managed to post two rounds of 71 and missed the Friday cut with a score of 2 over.

The Kansas native started the Farmers Insurance Open two weeks later. Once again, he posted two rounds of 71 and missed the cut. His third stop of the year saw him post his worst round of this season so far.

Woodland scored 79 in the opening round of the WM Phoenix Open at the Stadium Course of TPC Scottsdale. Despite improving his score with a 67 on Friday, he failed to make the cut.

Gary Woodland is currently at The Genesis Invitational, for the seventh time in his career. The golfer currently sits T28 and is likely to make the Friday cut for the first time this season.