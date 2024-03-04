Gary Woodland receives Golf Writers Association Ben Hogan Award post brain surgery

Golf Writers Association of America’s Ben Hogan Award winner this year is Gary Woodland. The veteran golf star won the award after undergoing successful brain surgery last year to remove a lesion in his brain. He is 39, and the surgery was vital to keep his life going.

This award is given every year. The criteria to win the Hogan Award is to be someone “who has continued to be active in golf despite a physical handicap or serious illness." A total of 47.5% of voters believe that applies best to Woodland among the candidates.

Woodland said via NBC Sports:

“I’m humbled and honored to be the recipient of the Ben Hogan Award from the Golf Writers Association of America. This past year has been a difficult journey, but it’s also taught me so much about perseverance and gratitude. The hard times have truly given me a new appreciation for all life has to offer, and I look forward to bringing that perspective to the game of golf.”

The PGA Tour golfer had major anxiety and also had an acute fear of dying constantly due to a lesion in his brain that for a little while went undetected. He also had very little energy and his hands shook as a result before the surgery, which happened on September 18. In January, he played again at the Sony Open to lock down the tour's version of the Comeback Player of the Year award.

Woodland described the anxiety he felt and said that he spent time in the middle of the night gripping the bed to assure himself that he wasn't dying from falling at the moment. He said it took about an hour to get out of that feeling that was being caused by the brain lesion. This was an almost daily occurrence for the golfer, who described himself as being optimistic and happy beforehand.

Gary Woodland reflected on triumphant return from brain surgery

As mentioned, Gary Woodland returned to the PGA Tour in January for the Sony Open. He didn't do all that well in it, missing the cut after being two over par for the event, but it was a major milestone that he was even able to play in it.

Gary Woodland returned from brain surgery

He said about the tournament and his return via Yahoo! Sports:

“This came out of nowhere for me, but I’m not going to let it stop me. I don’t want this to be a bump in the road for me. I want it to be a jump start in my career … At the end of the day, I’m here because I believe this is what I’ve been born to do, play great golf. I want to do that again. It’s been a while. Been a couple of years. Nothing is going to stop me. I believe that.”

Woodland is currently ranked 120th in the world, but what is most important is that he is even able to play and is healthy at all after the brain surgery.