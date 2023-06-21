“Generating millions of dollars for charity” - Davis Love III  calls for PGA Tour players to be patient regarding the PGA Tour-PIF deal in open letter

Davis Love III has asked the PGA Tour professionals to remain patient after the PGA Tour-PIF deal. Love, a five-time Tour policy board member, wrote a letter to Commission Jay Monahan on Tuesday ahead of the players' meeting that is going to take place on the same day at TPC River Highlands.

Notably, in a surprising turn of events, the DP World Tour, the PGA Tour, and PIF, which finances LIV, decided to come on common terms and signed the merger agreement on June 6. The decision received mixed reactions from both fans and players.

Several professionals expressed their disappointment over the deal and felt that there shouldn't be a smooth transition of LIV-associated golfers to the Tour. Many asked for a reward for their loyalty to the tour.

Love has worked as a policy board member under three different commissioners. In his letter to Monahan that was published by Golf Channel, he mentioned how he had seen the Tour grow working alongside the three different commissioners

He wrote:

"Our three commissioners have one critical, common trait: the unwavering goal of basing all decisions on what’s best for the players, sponsors, loyal fans, and the game, as well as generating millions of dollars for charity. "

"This growth has only been possible because our commissioners and the Independent Board Directors have always guided us to sound business decisions, and player input has been central to those decisions, as the Player Directors have an equal voice and votes, to approve or deny our path forward."

Love added that he believed that any significant decision in the future would have the players' input and follow due process.

"Jay, as you have said, Rules made by the Players, for the Players," he added. "If we are patient and work together we will achieve the best result for our Tour, and our partners and fans. As always, you, the players and the Policy Board have my full support."

What is the LIV-PGA Tour deal?

Jay Monahan, PGA Tour Commissioner, during the Players Championship

Earlier this month, the PGA Tour, DP World Tour, and LIV Golf agreed to form a common entity for the benefit of the game. This would result in the dropping of the anti-trust lawsuits filed by all the parties against each other.

"After two years of disruption and distraction, this is a historic day for the game we all know and love," said Jay Monahan in the joint statement.

Under the new agreement, The Public Investment Fund will be the major investor in the newly formed entity, although the PGA will be the central running body. PIF's governor, Yasir Al-Rumayyan, will also be the chairman of the board of directors, and Monahan will serve as Chief Executive Office.

Al-Rumayyan said in the official joint statement by all three circuits:

"We are proud to partner with the PGA TOUR to leverage PIF’s unparalleled success and track record of unlocking value and bringing innovation and global best practices to business and sectors worldwide."

