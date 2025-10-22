Genesis Championship 2025 Round 1 tee times and pairings explored

  • home icon
By Shobhit Kukreti
Modified Oct 22, 2025 04:31 GMT
Genesis Championship 2025 - Previews - Source: Getty
Genesis Championship 2025 will be played at the Woo Jeong Hills Country Club in South Korea (Image Source: Getty)

The Genesis Championship is set to begin on Thursday, October 23, at Woo Jeong Hills Country Club in South Korea. The field will feature local stars such as Si Woo Kim and Byeong-hun An in action. Besides the big names from the world of golf like Hideki Matsuyama and Adam Scott will also compete at the premier South Korean event.

The 132 players at the Genesis Championship 2025 are divided into 44 groups and will play in split tees. Byeong-hun An is the defending champion and is looking to become the first multiple-time winner this week.

Genesis Championship 2025 Round 1 tee times explored

Byeong-hun An will look to defend the title at the Genesis Championship 2025 (Image Source: Getty)
Here's a look at the tee time details for the Genesis Championship 2025, Round 1 (all times ET):

Hole 1 (Wednesday, October 22)

  • 6:00 pm: Dylan Frittelli, Jaehan Chun, Jacob Skov Olesen
  • 6:10 pm: Angel Hidalgo, Nacho Elvira, Songgyu Yoo
  • 6:20 pm: Yongjun Bae, Alejandro Del Rey, Connor Syme
  • 6:30 pm: Jinho Choi, Darius Van Driel, Junghwan Lee
  • 6:40 pm: Joel Girrbach, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Garam Jeon
  • 6:50 pm: Sean Crocker, Minchel Choi, Manuel Elvira
  • 7:00 pm: Ricardo Gouveia, Sebastian Söderberg, Eugenio Chacarra
  • 7:10 pm: Yeongsu Kim, Ashun Wu, Ivan Cantero
  • 7:20 pm: Jacques Kruyswijk, Ryggs Johnston, Alfredo Garcia-Heredia
  • 7:30 pm: Richie Ramsay, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Scott Jamieson
  • 7:40 pm: Ross Fisher, Shubhankar Sharma, Yujun Jung
  • 10:25 pm: David Micheluzzi, Sanghee Lee, Marcel Siem
  • 10:35 pm: Yannik Paul, David Ravetto, Robin Williams
  • 10:45 pm: Yonggu Shin, Alex Fitzpatrick, MK Kim
  • 10:55 pm: Marcus Armitage, Sungjae Im, Taehoon Ok
  • 11:05 pm: Byeong Hun An, Adam Scott, Laurie Canter
  • 11:15 pm: Thriston Lawrence, Keita Nakajima, Richard T Lee
  • 11:25 pm: Bernd Wiesberger, Ben Schmidt, Todd Clements
  • 11:35 pm: Aaron Cockerill, Fabrizio Zanotti, Jorge Campillo
  • 11:45 pm: Jordan Gumberg, Eunshin Park, Shaun Norris
  • 11:55 pm: Hanmil Jung, Dale Whitnell, Dongmin Kim
Hole 10

  • 6:00 pm: Hongtaek Kim, Casey Jarvis, Jeong-Woo Ham
  • 6:10 pm: Joakim Lagergren, Julien Guerrier, Kyongjun Moon
  • 6:20 pm: Angel Ayora, Daniel Hillier, Elvis Smylie
  • 6:30 pm: Martin Couvra, Si Woo Kim, Seungbin Choi
  • 6:40 pm: Hideki Matsuyama, Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Haotong Li
  • 6:50 pm: Baekjun Kim, Kazuma Kobori, Joost Luiten
  • 7:00 pm: Nicolai von Dellingshausen, Doyeob Mun, Sadom Kaewkanjana
  • 7:10 pm: Johannes Veerman, Adrian Otaegui, Thomas Detry
  • 7:20 pm: Francesco Laporta, Maximilian Kieffer, Andrew Johnston
  • 7:30 pm: Wooyoung Cho, Jens Dantorp, Guido Migliozzi
  • 7:40 pm: Taehee Lee, Zander Lombard, Hyunseo Park
  • 10:25 pm: Kyungnam Kang, Andrea Pavan, Tom Vaillant
  • 10:35 pm: Pablo Larrazábal, Doyeon Hwang, Mikael Lindberg
  • 10:45 pm: Minhyuk Song, Calum Hill, Yuto Katsuragawa
  • 10:55 pm: Yunseok Kang, Simon Forsström, Junggon Hwang
  • 11:05 pm: Ewen Ferguson, Romain Langasque, Andy Sullivan
  • 11:15 pm: Rikuya Hoshino, Frederic Lacroix, Matthias Schwab
  • 11:25 pm: Yetaek Lim, Jeong Weon Ko, Joe Dean
  • 11:35 pm: Ugo Coussaud, Jason Scrivener, Hyungjoon Lee
  • 11:45 pm: Matthew Baldwin, Marcus Kinhult, Richard Sterne
  • 11:55 pm: Sungkug Park, Gavin Green, Bio Kim
