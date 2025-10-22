Genesis Championship 2025 Round 1 tee times and pairings explored

The Genesis Championship is set to begin on Thursday, October 23, at Woo Jeong Hills Country Club in South Korea. The field will feature local stars such as Si Woo Kim and Byeong-hun An in action. Besides the big names from the world of golf like Hideki Matsuyama and Adam Scott will also compete at the premier South Korean event.

The 132 players at the Genesis Championship 2025 are divided into 44 groups and will play in split tees. Byeong-hun An is the defending champion and is looking to become the first multiple-time winner this week.

Genesis Championship 2025 Round 1 tee times explored

Here's a look at the tee time details for the Genesis Championship 2025, Round 1 (all times ET):

Hole 1 (Wednesday, October 22)

6:00 pm: Dylan Frittelli, Jaehan Chun, Jacob Skov Olesen

6:10 pm: Angel Hidalgo, Nacho Elvira, Songgyu Yoo

6:20 pm: Yongjun Bae, Alejandro Del Rey, Connor Syme

6:30 pm: Jinho Choi, Darius Van Driel, Junghwan Lee

6:40 pm: Joel Girrbach, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Garam Jeon

6:50 pm: Sean Crocker, Minchel Choi, Manuel Elvira

7:00 pm: Ricardo Gouveia, Sebastian Söderberg, Eugenio Chacarra

7:10 pm: Yeongsu Kim, Ashun Wu, Ivan Cantero

7:20 pm: Jacques Kruyswijk, Ryggs Johnston, Alfredo Garcia-Heredia

7:30 pm: Richie Ramsay, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Scott Jamieson

7:40 pm: Ross Fisher, Shubhankar Sharma, Yujun Jung

10:25 pm: David Micheluzzi, Sanghee Lee, Marcel Siem

10:35 pm: Yannik Paul, David Ravetto, Robin Williams

10:45 pm: Yonggu Shin, Alex Fitzpatrick, MK Kim

10:55 pm: Marcus Armitage, Sungjae Im, Taehoon Ok

11:05 pm: Byeong Hun An, Adam Scott, Laurie Canter

11:15 pm: Thriston Lawrence, Keita Nakajima, Richard T Lee

11:25 pm: Bernd Wiesberger, Ben Schmidt, Todd Clements

11:35 pm: Aaron Cockerill, Fabrizio Zanotti, Jorge Campillo

11:45 pm: Jordan Gumberg, Eunshin Park, Shaun Norris

11:55 pm: Hanmil Jung, Dale Whitnell, Dongmin Kim

Hole 10

6:00 pm: Hongtaek Kim, Casey Jarvis, Jeong-Woo Ham

6:10 pm: Joakim Lagergren, Julien Guerrier, Kyongjun Moon

6:20 pm: Angel Ayora, Daniel Hillier, Elvis Smylie

6:30 pm: Martin Couvra, Si Woo Kim, Seungbin Choi

6:40 pm: Hideki Matsuyama, Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Haotong Li

6:50 pm: Baekjun Kim, Kazuma Kobori, Joost Luiten

7:00 pm: Nicolai von Dellingshausen, Doyeob Mun, Sadom Kaewkanjana

7:10 pm: Johannes Veerman, Adrian Otaegui, Thomas Detry

7:20 pm: Francesco Laporta, Maximilian Kieffer, Andrew Johnston

7:30 pm: Wooyoung Cho, Jens Dantorp, Guido Migliozzi

7:40 pm: Taehee Lee, Zander Lombard, Hyunseo Park

10:25 pm: Kyungnam Kang, Andrea Pavan, Tom Vaillant

10:35 pm: Pablo Larrazábal, Doyeon Hwang, Mikael Lindberg

10:45 pm: Minhyuk Song, Calum Hill, Yuto Katsuragawa

10:55 pm: Yunseok Kang, Simon Forsström, Junggon Hwang

11:05 pm: Ewen Ferguson, Romain Langasque, Andy Sullivan

11:15 pm: Rikuya Hoshino, Frederic Lacroix, Matthias Schwab

11:25 pm: Yetaek Lim, Jeong Weon Ko, Joe Dean

11:35 pm: Ugo Coussaud, Jason Scrivener, Hyungjoon Lee

11:45 pm: Matthew Baldwin, Marcus Kinhult, Richard Sterne

11:55 pm: Sungkug Park, Gavin Green, Bio Kim

