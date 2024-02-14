Genesis Invitational 2024 featured groups: Major groups and timings explored

Less than 24 hours separate the golf world from the start of the Genesis Invitational, the tournament that will see Tiger Woods in action for the first time in the 2024 PGA Tour season. Woods will be joined at Riviera Country Club by some of the best players in the world today.

The Genesis Invitational's field features 70 players. Twenty-two threesomes and two duos are scheduled to tee off in the first round, all starting at 10:20 a.m. (all times Eastern Time) with 12-minute intervals between each group.

Expand Tweet

There is no doubt that the group featuring Tiger Woods will get most of the spotlight. Woods will be accompanied by Justin Thomas and Gary Woodland and they will start at 12:25 pm.

However, there will be other very interesting groups that, without a doubt, will also receive a lot of attention from the media and fans. Sahith Theegala, Xander Schauffele and Tommy Fleetwood will start at 2:30 pm.

This group will be followed by Collin Morikawa, Matt Fitzpatrick and Scottie Scheffler (2:42 pm). Next will tee off Wyndham Clark, Rory McIlroy and Max Homa.

Other players attracting a lot of interest are Viktor Hovland and Ludvig Aberg. The Norwegian was grouped with Nick Taylor and Sam Burns, with tee time 12:01 pm, while the Swede will play at 12:37 pm with Nick Hardy and Christiaan Bezuidenhout.

How was the Genesis Invitational 2024 field formed?

Until the 2023 season, the Genesis Invitational had a qualifying format that included previous champions of the event itself and other events, top finishers in the FedEx Cup and other categories.

However, being designated as a Signature Event for 2024, it falls under the exemption categories established by the PGA Tour for these types of tournaments.

Players qualified for the Genesis Invitational in one of the following categories:

Top 50 on 2023 FedExCup points list

The so called "Next 10" (Nos. 51-60 in final 2023 FedExCup Fall standings)

Leading finisher from the Race to Dubai, not otherwise exempt

The so called "Swing 5" (Top 5 players in the FedEx Cup ranking between Siganture Events, not otherwise exempts).

Current-year tournament winners, not including additional events

Sponsor exemptions (members not otherwise exempt)

Charlie Sifford Memorial Exemption

Top 30 Official World Golf Ranking (not otherwise exempt).

The sponsor exemptions were four, received by Tiger Woods, Gary Woodland, Adam Scott and Will Zalatoris. The Charlie Sifford Memorial Exemption was received by Chase Johnson, star of the APGA Tour.

Two previous winners of the event, Adam Scott and Max Homa, will be at Riviera. Also present will be 15 Major Champions, as well as nine members of the Top 10 and 41 of the Top 50 of the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR).