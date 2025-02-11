Genesis Invitational 2025 power rankings: Rory McIlroy beats Scottie Scheffler to the top spot

Rory McIlroy topped the power rankings for the 2025 Genesis Invitational, beating Scottie Scheffler to take the top spot. The Northern Irishman will play his second PGA Tour event of the 2025 season this week in San Diego. It’s a signature PGA Tour event, featuring a limited field.

McIlroy is coming to the event following his marvelous victory at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2025. He topped the power rankings for the 2025 Genesis Invitational, followed by Collin Morikawa. Scheffler is listed in the number four spot in the rankings.

The American had missed a few tournaments due to his hand injuries in January 2025. However, he finally returned to play and started his 2025 season at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am with a decent finish of T9. Scheffler also played last week at the WM Phoenix Open and settled in T25 place. He is scheduled to tee off this week at Torrey Pines.

Meanwhile, Rory McIlroy had so far only played one tournament on the PGA Tour, the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, and won the event.

Here are the power rankings for the 2025 Genesis Invitational (via PGA Tour):

1 Rory McIlroy

2 Collin Morikawa

3 Sungjae Im

4 Scottie Scheffler

5 Taylor Pendrith

6 Justin Thomas

7 Jason Day

8 Sepp Straka

9 Hideki Matsuyama

10 Thomas Detry

11 Robert MacInytre

12 Adam Scott

13 Harris English

14 Keegan Bradley

15 Will Zalatotis

Genesis Invitational 2025 Odds

According to BetMGM, Scottie Scheffler is the favorite of the week with odds of +450 to win the tournament. Rory McIlroy is the second favorite with +800 odds.

Scheffler had a remarkable season on the PGA Tour in 2024, and fans have high expectations from him in 2025. So far, he has played in two tournaments and recorded decent finishes. Collin Morikawa had the odds of +1400, followed by Justin Thomas with odds of +1600.

Here are the odds for the 2025 Genesis Invitational (via BetMGM):

Scottie Scheffler (+450)

Rory McIlroy (+800)

Collin Morikawa (+1400)

Justin Thomas (+1600)

Hideki Matsuyama (+1800)

Ludvig Aberg (+2200)

Patrick Cantlay (+2200)

Sungjae Im (+2800)

Sam Burns (+3300)

Tommy Fleetwood (+3300)

Russell Henley (+3300)

Shane Lowry (+3300)

Taylor Pendrith (+3300)

Jason Day (+4000)

Jordan Spieth (+4000)

Tom Kim (+4000)

Tony Finau (+4500)

Rasmus Hojgaard (+4500)

Robert MacIntyre (+4500)

Will Zalatoris (+4500)

Thomas Detry (+5000)

Sepp Straka (+5500)

Tiger Woods was also initially committed to play at the 2025 Genesis Invitational. However, he withdrew from the competition following the sudden demise of his mother, Kultida. The American golfer is "just not ready" to play in the competition.

Woods confirmed his withdrawal from the competition by sharing a post on his X account, writing:

"I planned to tee it up this week, but I’m just not ready. I did my best to prepare, knowing it’s what my Mom would have wanted, but I’m still processing her loss."

The 2025 Genesis Invitational will take place from February 13 to 16 at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) in San Diego.

