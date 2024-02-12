Genesis Invitational past results: List of winners from the last 10 years explored

The PGA Tour is headed for another tournament - the Genesis Invitational, scheduled to take place from February 15 to 18, 2024. The professional golf tournament is played annually at the Riviera Country Club.
The tournament has seen some of the best golfers not only tee off at the tournament but also win the event. Last year, Jon Rahm, who recently joined the LIV league, won the tournament by a two-stroke margin against Max Homa.
Before that, Chilean professional golfer Joaquín Niemann had won the event in 2022. He beat Collin Morikawa and Cameron Young by a two-stroke margin. Furthermore, Bubba Watson has earned victories three times in the last ten years.
Watson first took home the trophy in 2014. He triumphed over Dustin Johnson by two strokes. He again secured a Genesis Invitational victory in 2016 after defeating Jason Kokrak and Adam Scott by one stroke.
Bubba Watson later gained his third victory at the event in 2018. He won against Kevin Na and Tony Finau by a two-stroke margin.
Here are the winners of the past 10 years of the Genesis Invitational:
- Jon Rahm- 2023
- Joaquin Niemann- 2022
- Max Homa- 2021
- Adam Scott-2020
- J.B. Holmes- 2019
- Bubba Watson- 2018
- Dustin Johnson- 2017
- Bubba Watson- 2016
- James Hahn- 2015
- Bubba Watson- 2014
Tiger Woods set to play in the Genesis Invitational field alongside other golfers
Tiger Woods’ hosted event, the Genesis Invitational is going to have a full field of talented golfers. Woods, last seen competing at the PGA Tour's Hero World Challenge, will be making his return to this event.
Other than Woods, Northern Irish professional golfer Rory McIlroy and World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler will compete in the event. Defending champion Jon Rahm will not tee off since he has committed to the Saudi-backed league.
Here is the list of committed players for the Genesis Invitational:
- Ludvig Åberg
- Tom Kim
- Byeong Hun An
- Chris Kirk
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Kurt Kitayama
- Keegan Bradley
- Matt Kuchar
- Sam Burns
- Luke List
- Patrick Cantlay
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Wyndham Clark
- Denny McCarthy
- Eric Cole
- Rory McIlroy
- Corey Conners
- Taylor Montgomery
- Cam Davis
- Taylor Moore
- Jason Day
- Collin Morikawa
- Nick Dunlap
- Grayson Murray
- Harris English
- J.T. Poston
- Tony Finau
- Seamus Power
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- Andrew Putnam
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Patrick Rodgers
- Rickie Fowler
- Sam Ryder
- Lucas Glover
- Xander Schauffele
- Ben Griffin
- Scottie Scheffler
- Emiliano Grillo
- Adam Schenk
- Adam Hadwin
- Adam Scott
- Nick Hardy
- Alex Smalley
- Brian Harman
- J.J. Spaun
- Russell Henley
- Jordan Spieth
- Lee Hodges
- Sepp Straka
- Charley Hoffman
- Adam Svensson
- Tom Hoge
- Nick Taylor
- Nicolai Højgaard
- Sahith Theegala
- Max Homa
- Justin Thomas
- Beau Hossler
- Brendon Todd
- Viktor Hovland
- Gary Woodland
- Mackenzie Hughes
- Tiger Woods
- Sungjae Im
- Cameron Young
- Chase Johnson
- Kevin Yu
- Si Woo Kim
- Will Zalatoris