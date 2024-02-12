Genesis Invitational past results: List of winners from the last 10 years explored

The PGA Tour is headed for another tournament - the Genesis Invitational, scheduled to take place from February 15 to 18, 2024. The professional golf tournament is played annually at the Riviera Country Club.

The tournament has seen some of the best golfers not only tee off at the tournament but also win the event. Last year, Jon Rahm, who recently joined the LIV league, won the tournament by a two-stroke margin against Max Homa.

Before that, Chilean professional golfer Joaquín Niemann had won the event in 2022. He beat Collin Morikawa and Cameron Young by a two-stroke margin. Furthermore, Bubba Watson has earned victories three times in the last ten years.

Watson first took home the trophy in 2014. He triumphed over Dustin Johnson by two strokes. He again secured a Genesis Invitational victory in 2016 after defeating Jason Kokrak and Adam Scott by one stroke.

Bubba Watson later gained his third victory at the event in 2018. He won against Kevin Na and Tony Finau by a two-stroke margin.

Here are the winners of the past 10 years of the Genesis Invitational:

Jon Rahm- 2023

Joaquin Niemann- 2022

Max Homa- 2021

Adam Scott-2020

J.B. Holmes- 2019

Bubba Watson- 2018

Dustin Johnson- 2017

Bubba Watson- 2016

James Hahn- 2015

Bubba Watson- 2014

Tiger Woods set to play in the Genesis Invitational field alongside other golfers

Tiger Woods’ hosted event, the Genesis Invitational is going to have a full field of talented golfers. Woods, last seen competing at the PGA Tour's Hero World Challenge, will be making his return to this event.

Other than Woods, Northern Irish professional golfer Rory McIlroy and World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler will compete in the event. Defending champion Jon Rahm will not tee off since he has committed to the Saudi-backed league.

Here is the list of committed players for the Genesis Invitational:

Ludvig Åberg

Tom Kim

Byeong Hun An

Chris Kirk

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Kurt Kitayama

Keegan Bradley

Matt Kuchar

Sam Burns

Luke List

Patrick Cantlay

Hideki Matsuyama

Wyndham Clark

Denny McCarthy

Eric Cole

Rory McIlroy

Corey Conners

Taylor Montgomery

Cam Davis

Taylor Moore

Jason Day

Collin Morikawa

Nick Dunlap

Grayson Murray

Harris English

J.T. Poston

Tony Finau

Seamus Power

Matt Fitzpatrick

Andrew Putnam

Tommy Fleetwood

Patrick Rodgers

Rickie Fowler

Sam Ryder

Lucas Glover

Xander Schauffele

Ben Griffin

Scottie Scheffler

Emiliano Grillo

Adam Schenk

Adam Hadwin

Adam Scott

Nick Hardy

Alex Smalley

Brian Harman

J.J. Spaun

Russell Henley

Jordan Spieth

Lee Hodges

Sepp Straka

Charley Hoffman

Adam Svensson

Tom Hoge

Nick Taylor

Nicolai Højgaard

Sahith Theegala

Max Homa

Justin Thomas

Beau Hossler

Brendon Todd

Viktor Hovland

Gary Woodland

Mackenzie Hughes

Tiger Woods

Sungjae Im

Cameron Young

Chase Johnson

Kevin Yu

Si Woo Kim

Will Zalatoris