Genesis Scottish Open 2023 payout: How much did Rory McIlroy and other golfers earn?

The final day of the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open was a tough one for the entire field. Under extremely windy conditions and a moved up tee time, Rory McIlroy was able to hold his own. Playing an excellent round of golf, he sealed his win at the Genesis Scottish Open with a score of 15 under par.

Robert MacIntyre also had an excellent Sunday round, shooting an incredible -6 and almost taking the shot of the year on the 18th hole. An Byeong-hun, David Lingmerth and Scottie Scheffler took joint-third place, five shots back of winner McIlroy. With a prize purse of $9 million for the 2023 Scottish Open, McIlroy walked away with a hefty $1,620,000.

MacIntyre, who came second, will take home his highest-ever career earning of $981,000, while third-place winners earned $477,000.

The players now move on to the much-awaited Open Championship, which will take place next week. McIlroy's win will be a great motivator for him to pick up his first major victory in almost a decade

Full prize money payout list for 2023 Genesis Scottish Open

Following is the prize money payout for the Genesis Scottish Open.

1. Rory McIlroy, 15 under: $1,620,000

2. Robert McIntyre, 14 under: $981,000

T3. David Lingmerth, Byeong Hun An, Scottie Scheffler; 10 under: $477,000

T6. Nicolai Hojgaard, Tyrrell Hatton, J.T. Poston, Tommy Fleetwood, Tom Kim; 9 under: $283,950

11. Grant Forrest, 8 under: $227,250

T12. Jordan Smith, Ewen Ferguson, Lee Hodges, Ryan Fox, Max Homa, Shane Lowry, Brian Harman; 7 under: $168,107.14

T19. Sean Crocker, Nick Taylor, Sam Burns, Garrick Higgo, Tom Hoge, Corey Conners; 6 under: $106,650

T25. Gary Woodland, Ben Griffin, Will Gordon, Yannik Paul, Calum Hill, Wyndham Clark, Romain Langasque, Marcel Schneider, Thorbjorn Olesen, Viktor Hovland; 5 under: $63,495

T35. Alexander Bjork, Tom McKibbin, Luke List, Min Woo Lee, Davis Riley, Victor Perez, Tapio Pulkkanen; 4 under: $42,942.86

T42. Ben Martin, Thomas Detry, Padraig Harrington, Maximilian Kieffer, Richie Ramsay, Rickie Fowler, Matt Wallace, Xander Schauffele, Sebastian Soderberg, Jorge Campillo, Marcel Siem, Andrew Putnam; 3 under: $27,060

T54. Joost Luiten, Daniel Hillier, Joakim Lagergren, Julien Brun, Kurt Kitayama, Guido Migliozzi; 2 under: $20,880

T60. Dale Whitnell, Justin Thomas, Harry Hall, Eric Cole, Lucas Herbert; 1 under: $19,890

T65. Ashun Wu, Billy Horschel, Austin Eckroat; Even: $19,710

T68. Adri Arnaus, Gavin Kyle Green, Antoine Rozner, Eric Van Rooyen; 1 over: $18,540

72. K.H. Lee, 2 over: $18,090

73. Ben Taylor, 3 over: $17,910

74. Connor Syme, 4 over: $17,730

75. Dan Bradbury, 5 over: $17,550

76. Sami Valimaki, 6 over: $17,370

Sami Valimaki, 6 over: $17,370 77. Matthew Jordan, 7 over: $17,190