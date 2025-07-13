Genesis Scottish Open 2025, Day 4 weather forecast: Will Sunday weather shake up the final round?

Following the three rounds at the Genesis Scottish Open 2025, Rory McIlroy and Chris Gotterup are tied at the top. The duo holds a joint two-shot lead over Wyndham Clark, Marco Penge, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Jake Knapp.
Ad
The final round of the Genesis Scottish Open 2025 will be played in split tees, and the schedule has been pushed due to a sea fog forecast at North Berwick. Strong easterly winds are expected, with heavy gusts of up to 30 km/h.
Here's a look at the weather details for the Genesis Scottish Open 2025, Day 4 (as per Acu Weather):
Morning:
- Temperature: 18°C
- Conditions: Long periods of sunshine
- Wind: ENE 15 km/h
- Wind Gusts: 30 km/h
- Humidity: 81%
- Dew Point: 13°C
- Probability of Precipitation: 4%
- Precipitation: 0.0 mm
- Cloud Cover: 18%
- Visibility: 10 km
Ad
Afternoon
- Temperature: 18°C
- Conditions: Long periods of sunshine
- Wind: ENE 17 km/h
- Wind Gusts: 32 km/h
- Humidity: 79%
- Dew Point: 14°C
- Probability of Precipitation: 12%
- Precipitation: 0.0 mm
- Cloud Cover: 23%
- Visibility: 9 km
Evening
- Wind: E 15 km/h
- Wind Gusts: 28 km/h
- Humidity: 91%
- Dew Point: 14°C
- Probability of Precipitation: 11%
- Precipitation: 0.0 mm
- Cloud Cover: 30%
- Visibility: 6 km
Tee time and pairings for the Genesis Scottish Open 2025, Day 4 explored
Here's a look at the Tee time and pairings for the Genesis Scottish Open 2025, Round 4 (all times local) :
Ad
Tee 1
- 11:34 am: Aaron Rai, Adam Scott
- 11:42 am: Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Si Woo Kim
- 11:50 am: Matt Wallace, John Parry, Nick Taylor
- 12 pm: Grant Forrest, Michael Kim, Justin Rose
- 12:10 pm: Jordan Smith, Jorge Campillo, Ugo Coussaud
- 12:20 pm: Harry Hall, Victor Perez, Xander Schauffele
- 12:30 pm: Matt McCarty, Taylor Pendrith, Bud Cauley
- 12:40 pm: Viktor Hovland, Romain Langasque, Andy Sullivan
- 12:50 pm: Francesco Laporta, Scottie Scheffler, Kristoffer Reitan
- 1 pm: Nicolai Hojgaard, Ludvig Aberg, Matti Schmid
- 1:10 pm: Sepp Straka, Antoine Rozner, Kevin Yu
- 1:20 pm: Andrew Novak, Tom Kim, Harris English
- 1:30 pm: Matt Fitzpatrick, Marco Penge, Jake Knapp
- 1:40 pm: Wyndham Clark, Chris Gotterup, Rory McIlroy
Ad
Tee 10
- 11:30 am: Sebastian Soderberg, Alejandro Del Rey, Yannik Paul
- 11:40 am: Keith Mitchell, Alex Smalley, Laurie Canter
- 11:50 am: Jhonattan Vegas, Gary Woodland, Jesper Svensson
- 12 pm: Tommy Fleetwood, Nico Echavarria, Brian Harman
- 12:10 pm: Sami Valimaki, Elis Smylie, Keita Nakajima
- 12:20 pm: Maverick McNealy, Jacques Kruyswijk, Marcel Siem
- 12:30 pm: Daniel Brown, Richard Mansell, Justin Thomas
- 12:40 pm: Corey Conners, Jacob Bridgeman, Sam Burns
- 12:50 pm: Ryan Fox, Robert MacIntyre, Padraig Harrington
- 1 pm: Daniel Berger, Connor Syme, Samuel Stevens
- 1:10 pm: Thomas Detry, Thorbjorn Olesen, Sam Bairstow
- 1:20 pm: Henrik Norlander, Martin Couvra, Luke Clanton
- 1:30 pm: Dale Whitnell, Ryan Gerard, Byeong Hun An
Edited by Shobhit Kukreti