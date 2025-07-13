Genesis Scottish Open 2025, Day 4 weather forecast: Will Sunday weather shake up the final round?

Following the three rounds at the Genesis Scottish Open 2025, Rory McIlroy and Chris Gotterup are tied at the top. The duo holds a joint two-shot lead over Wyndham Clark, Marco Penge, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Jake Knapp.

The final round of the Genesis Scottish Open 2025 will be played in split tees, and the schedule has been pushed due to a sea fog forecast at North Berwick. Strong easterly winds are expected, with heavy gusts of up to 30 km/h.

Here's a look at the weather details for the Genesis Scottish Open 2025, Day 4 (as per Acu Weather):

Morning:

Temperature: 18°C

18°C Conditions: Long periods of sunshine

Long periods of sunshine Wind: ENE 15 km/h

ENE 15 km/h Wind Gusts: 30 km/h

30 km/h Humidity: 81%

81% Dew Point: 13°C

13°C Probability of Precipitation: 4%

4% Precipitation: 0.0 mm

0.0 mm Cloud Cover: 18%

18% Visibility: 10 km

Afternoon

Temperature: 18°C

18°C Conditions: Long periods of sunshine

Long periods of sunshine Wind: ENE 17 km/h

ENE 17 km/h Wind Gusts: 32 km/h

32 km/h Humidity: 79%

79% Dew Point: 14°C

14°C Probability of Precipitation: 12%

12% Precipitation: 0.0 mm

0.0 mm Cloud Cover: 23%

23% Visibility: 9 km

Evening

Wind: E 15 km/h

E 15 km/h Wind Gusts: 28 km/h

28 km/h Humidity: 91%

91% Dew Point: 14°C

14°C Probability of Precipitation: 11%

11% Precipitation: 0.0 mm

0.0 mm Cloud Cover: 30%

30% Visibility: 6 km

Tee time and pairings for the Genesis Scottish Open 2025, Day 4 explored

Here's a look at the Tee time and pairings for the Genesis Scottish Open 2025, Round 4 (all times local) :

Tee 1

11:34 am: Aaron Rai, Adam Scott

11:42 am: Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Si Woo Kim

11:50 am: Matt Wallace, John Parry, Nick Taylor

12 pm: Grant Forrest, Michael Kim, Justin Rose

12:10 pm: Jordan Smith, Jorge Campillo, Ugo Coussaud

12:20 pm: Harry Hall, Victor Perez, Xander Schauffele

12:30 pm: Matt McCarty, Taylor Pendrith, Bud Cauley

12:40 pm: Viktor Hovland, Romain Langasque, Andy Sullivan

12:50 pm: Francesco Laporta, Scottie Scheffler, Kristoffer Reitan

1 pm: Nicolai Hojgaard, Ludvig Aberg, Matti Schmid

1:10 pm: Sepp Straka, Antoine Rozner, Kevin Yu

1:20 pm: Andrew Novak, Tom Kim, Harris English

1:30 pm: Matt Fitzpatrick, Marco Penge, Jake Knapp

1:40 pm: Wyndham Clark, Chris Gotterup, Rory McIlroy

Tee 10

11:30 am: Sebastian Soderberg, Alejandro Del Rey, Yannik Paul

11:40 am: Keith Mitchell, Alex Smalley, Laurie Canter

11:50 am: Jhonattan Vegas, Gary Woodland, Jesper Svensson

12 pm: Tommy Fleetwood, Nico Echavarria, Brian Harman

12:10 pm: Sami Valimaki, Elis Smylie, Keita Nakajima

12:20 pm: Maverick McNealy, Jacques Kruyswijk, Marcel Siem

12:30 pm: Daniel Brown, Richard Mansell, Justin Thomas

12:40 pm: Corey Conners, Jacob Bridgeman, Sam Burns

12:50 pm: Ryan Fox, Robert MacIntyre, Padraig Harrington

1 pm: Daniel Berger, Connor Syme, Samuel Stevens

1:10 pm: Thomas Detry, Thorbjorn Olesen, Sam Bairstow

1:20 pm: Henrik Norlander, Martin Couvra, Luke Clanton

1:30 pm: Dale Whitnell, Ryan Gerard, Byeong Hun An

