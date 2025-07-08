Genesis Scottish Open 2025 power rankings: Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler on top

Genesis Scottish Open 2025 is set to tee off on Thursday, July 10 at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland. The event, following John Deere Classic on the PGA Tour calendar, falls a week ahead of The Open Championship. The national open event will feature a stacked field, headlined by World No.1 Scottie Scheffler and No.2 Rory McIlroy, among others.

According to the circuit, the top two ranked golfers lead the power rankings with McIlroy slightly edging the PGA Championship winner. Notably, the Northern Irishman, who won here in 2023 and finished T4 a year ago, comes into the competition on the back of T6 finish at Travelers Championship.

The 36-year-old, who completed the career grand slam with a win at the Masters in April, will be eyeing another win ahead of The Open in his home country.

Interestingly, Scheffler also had a T6 finish at Travelers Championship. However, he looks more in-form after finishing T4 at Charles Schwab Challenge, winning the Memorial Tournament and T7 at the US Open before the last signature event. The 29-year-old will be a strong pick to win the champion’s paycheck from the $9,000,000 purse this weekend.

Tommy Fleetwood, who is yet to win on the PGA Tour, is the circuit’s official pick for third spot on the power rankings. The Englishman enters the contest after finishing T4 in 2022 and T6 in 2023 at the venue. Having managed an impressive T2 at the Travelers Championship, the Brit looks in solid position for his maiden win.

Local hero and event’s defending champion Robert MacIntyre sits fourth, while Collin Morikawa, playing with his third caddie of the season, completes the top five on the PGA Tour power rankings. Surprisingly, World No.3 Xander Schauffele sits eleventh on the list while US Open champ J.J. Spaun takes 13th place.

Listed below are the top-15 power rankings for the Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club (As per PGA Tour):

Rory McIlroy

Scottie Scheffler

Tommy Fleetwood

Robert MacIntyre

Collin Morikawa

Ryan Fox

Matt Fitzpatrick

Harry Hall

Jordan Smith

Brian Harman

Xander Schauffele

Aaron Rai

J.J. Spaun

Nick Taylor

Max Greyserman

Genesis Scottish Open 2025 early odds

Unlike the PGA Tour power rankings, Scottie Scheffler outperforms Rory McIlroy in the Genesis Scottish Open odds list. According to SportsLine, the World No.1 golfer starts with 36-1 odds while the Northern Irishman trails with 75-1. Xander Schauffele follows at a distance with 200-1 odds, while Tommy Fleetwood starts with 220-1.

Collin Morikawa (250-1), Ludvig Aberg (300-1), Matt Fitzpatrick (340-1), Justin Thomas (350-1) and Viktor Hovland (350-1) are some other big names to watch. Notably, defending champion Robert MacIntyre comes in with 330-1 odds.

Listed below are the top odds for the Scottish Open (as per SportsLine):

Scottie Scheffler +360

Rory McIlroy +750

Xander Schauffele +2000

Tommy Fleetwood +2200

Collin Morikawa +2500

Ludvig Aberg +3000

Robert MacIntyre +3300

Matt Fitzpatrick +3400

Justin Thomas +3500

Viktor Hovland +3500

Sam Burns +4000

Corey Conners +4500

Sepp Straka +5000

Adam Scott +5500

J.J. Spaun +6000

Ryan Fox +6000

Taylor Pendrith +6500

Wyndham Clark +6500

Aaron Rai +6500

Harry Hall +6500

Harris English +7000

Justin Rose +8000

Tom Kim +8000

Si Woo Kim +8000

Sungjae Im +8000

Maverick McNealy +8000

More details on the PGA Tour Scottish Open will be updated as it progresses.

